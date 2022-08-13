Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
If John Calipari wants to declare Kentucky 'a basketball school,' it's time for him to back it up
John Calipari isn’t wrong that the University of Kentucky is a basketball school. That’s what he told the Athletic last week and any suggestion, let alone any huffing and puffing, to the contrary is ridiculous. That’s not a shot at Mark Stoops’ football program, which this week is...
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Is Calling For Kentucky Basketball To Make a Coaching Change
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is all fired up in the wake of the Coach Cal vs. Mark Stoops feud at Kentucky and thinks the Wildcats could do better... “It is the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans that call in, they’re very mixed on him right now," Finebaum said on Monday.
A now healthy Izayah Cummings ready to roll with loaded tight end room
After missing the spring practice season due to injury, Kentucky tight end Izayah Cummings is back with the Wildcats and has been a full participant in fall camp. "I think he's going to make a big difference," UK coach Mark Stoops said of Cummings during UK Football Media Day. "Just seeing him out there today already caught my eye because he missed all spring. It was nice having him back out there. That's for sure.
athleticbusiness.com
Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud
In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum has strong response to John Calipari’s comments
At the University of Kentucky, basketball has always been the sport the school was most associated with. John Calipari reiterated this statement over the weekend after complaining about his team’s practice facilities, slighting the football program and head coach Mark Stoops in the process. With Calipari’s comments being one...
thedailyhoosier.com
Gabe Cupps and several IU basketball targets to play fundraiser game for Kentucky flood victims
Class of 2023 IU basketball point guard commit Gabe Cupps and several top college prospects from the Midwest are joining forces to benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the American Red Cross. The Midwest Charity Classic basketball game is August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.
Barnhart’s Message to Kentucky Coaches Worth a Second Look
The public discourse between John Calipari and Mark Stoops did not sit well with the Wildcats’ normally quiet AD.
Freshman Deone Walker set to make major impact for Kentucky's defensive line
In recent years UK coach Mark Stoops has often used the NCAA's new rule allowing freshmen to play four games and still preserve a redshirt year to advantage. In 2019, Stoops was able to redshirt his entire freshman class that included JJ Weaver, Eli Cox, Jalen Geiger and DeMarcus Harris, who are all projected starters for the 2022 Wildcats.
RELATED PEOPLE
tigerdroppings.com
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
Eleven Warriors
A Kentucky Feud, SEC Commissioner Wants NCAA Tournament Expansion, Michigan Makes A Dream Come True
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. When some Ohio State football players said they could beat the basketball Buckeyes in a five-on-five pickup game, it was all in good fun and wholesome. The same cannot be said for what has taken place between Kentucky's basketball and football teams over the past few days.
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
Nicholasville antique store hoping to donate to flood victims
A Jessamine County antique store closed its doors for good Monday. Owners of Coach Light are trying to get rid of the store's remaining items in a generous way.
Fleming County one of eleven in the state now registering green for COVID
The CDC Kentucky map this past week showed eleven counties in the green category when it comes to COVID incidence. One of those counties registering green was Fleming. The northeast county sits in a region where all counties east of it are in red, the highest level.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3