ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is all fired up in the wake of the Coach Cal vs. Mark Stoops feud at Kentucky and thinks the Wildcats could do better... “It is the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans that call in, they’re very mixed on him right now," Finebaum said on Monday.

1 DAY AGO