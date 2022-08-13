ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Is Calling For Kentucky Basketball To Make a Coaching Change

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is all fired up in the wake of the Coach Cal vs. Mark Stoops feud at Kentucky and thinks the Wildcats could do better... “It is the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans that call in, they’re very mixed on him right now," Finebaum said on Monday.
247Sports

A now healthy Izayah Cummings ready to roll with loaded tight end room

After missing the spring practice season due to injury, Kentucky tight end Izayah Cummings is back with the Wildcats and has been a full participant in fall camp. "I think he's going to make a big difference," UK coach Mark Stoops said of Cummings during UK Football Media Day. "Just seeing him out there today already caught my eye because he missed all spring. It was nice having him back out there. That's for sure.
LEXINGTON, KY
athleticbusiness.com

Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud

In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum has strong response to John Calipari’s comments

At the University of Kentucky, basketball has always been the sport the school was most associated with. John Calipari reiterated this statement over the weekend after complaining about his team’s practice facilities, slighting the football program and head coach Mark Stoops in the process. With Calipari’s comments being one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Mitch Barnhart
Person
Mark Stoops
Eleven Warriors

A Kentucky Feud, SEC Commissioner Wants NCAA Tournament Expansion, Michigan Makes A Dream Come True

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. When some Ohio State football players said they could beat the basketball Buckeyes in a five-on-five pickup game, it was all in good fun and wholesome. The same cannot be said for what has taken place between Kentucky's basketball and football teams over the past few days.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Coroner searching for family of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy