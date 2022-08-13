ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

More than $20K raised after 15 people injured by car crashing into pub

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

Within 20 hours of its creation, a GoFundMe page established by Mike DeRobbio raised more than $20,000 towards a $50,000 goal to help an Arlington, Va., pub after a motorist drove into it.

According to the Arlington Police Department , 15 people were injured when a vehicle crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Of those injured, six were treated at the scene and nine were transported to area hospitals. As of Saturday, six of the nine had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, two were in critical condition and one was in serious but stable condition.

When police arrived at Ireland’s Four Courts Friday, “officers immediately began evacuating patrons from the building, assessing their injuries and providing emergency medical care,” said the department. “Shortly after the crash, the vehicle caught fire causing a structure fire within the restaurant. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Arlington County Fire Department.”

“Undoubtedly, the decisive actions of the arriving officers to run directly into the building and remove patrons saved lives,” said Police Chief Andy Penn.

“I am extremely proud of the response by the men and women of the Arlington County Fire Department,” said Fire Chief David Povlitz.

The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Fire Department, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall Fire Department also assisted.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the driver of the car was a rideshare driver who had a passenger in their vehicle. He was traveling north on N. Courthouse Road when he crashed into the establishment. Both occupants of the vehicle were among those treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Although building engineers who conducted an evaluation of the property determined that the structure was sound, they said it could not be reoccupied as of Saturday.

“We are devastated,” said a tweet from Ireland’s Four Courts that asked people to pray for those injured during the accident.

“Friends, family and colleagues go to Four Courts to celebrate life’s major moment’s, relax after a hard day of work, or just enjoy great food and drinks,” said DeRobbio’s GoFundMe page. “There is no doubt that staff and management will endure financial setbacks.”

He hopes the fundraiser will help “ensure that despite one’s mistake today, the great staff that make up a place we call home are supported today, tomorrow, and in the time ahead,” and that all funds will go directly to the pub.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective K. Stahl at kstahl@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-7145. Information may also be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

