VIDEO: Man pepper sprays Brooklyn Rite Aid worker to steal 5 cases of Heineken

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a worker at a Brooklyn Rite Aid and stole five cases of Heineken beer on Friday.

The unidentified suspect pepper sprayed the 33-year-old clerk at the Rite Aid on the corner of 59th Street and Bay Parkway in Mapleton around 6:38 p.m., according to officials.

He then walked out of the store with five cases of Heineken and fled in a black Jeep SUV, authorities said.

EMS treated the victim on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.