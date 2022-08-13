Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Bleacher Report
Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73
Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Bleacher Report
LSU's Myles Brennan Steps Away from Football amid QB Battle with Daniels, Nussmeier
The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan is leaving the team and ending his college football career. Brennan had been battling Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting quarterback gig this summer. In 18 games across five seasons, the sixth-year senior threw...
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2022
Most of the time in college football, you worry about your team's recruiting class, get all excited about the signees then tend to forget about the players a couple of years while they develop and mature. But that isn't always the case. Plenty of times, true freshmen come into their...
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Robert Nkemdiche Released After Agreeing to Contract in July
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who signed with the team on a one-year deal on July 26. The 27-year-old played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the Ole Miss star with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The first full week of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. Thanks to an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, though, the Las Vegas Raiders have already appeared in two exhibition contests. While the Raiders haven't given extension playing time to their starters, the preseason has already been an...
Bleacher Report
Projecting the 10 MLB Stars Playing Their Final Season with Current Team
Some of the star players we have grown used to seeing in their current uniform are playing their final seasons on those teams. Whether it be free agency, a trade or injuries, circumstances are dictating certain players go elsewhere after the 2022 season. A couple of weeks past the trade...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Found New Punter Charlie Pollock 'at a Keg Party'
In a story straight out of a potential college comedy movie, Ole Miss found itself a new punter at a party inside a fraternity house. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to reporters about the team's new punter, Charlie Pollock:. "I don't know a whole lot about him," he said. "I...
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life
Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Rumors: Latest on Star's Recruitment amid UCLA, Ohio State, Oregon Links
Bronny James is the most famous high school basketball player in the country in large part because of his father, but there have not been many recruiting updates surrounding LeBron James' son. In fact, there is not a single listed scholarship offer or crystal ball prediction on his 247Sports page.
NBA・
