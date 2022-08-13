ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
NFL
Chicago, IL
Bleacher Report

Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73

Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
NFL
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The first full week of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. Thanks to an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, though, the Las Vegas Raiders have already appeared in two exhibition contests. While the Raiders haven't given extension playing time to their starters, the preseason has already been an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Projecting the 10 MLB Stars Playing Their Final Season with Current Team

Some of the star players we have grown used to seeing in their current uniform are playing their final seasons on those teams. Whether it be free agency, a trade or injuries, circumstances are dictating certain players go elsewhere after the 2022 season. A couple of weeks past the trade...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
NFL
Chicago Bears
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career. Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and...
NBA

