Mesa, AZ

Man arrested after running over, killing Mesa resident in parking dispute, police say

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Mesa police say a man killed an east Mesa resident by running him over with his vehicle Friday afternoon after the victim reportedly refused to allow the suspect to park near his home.

John Lagana, 61, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Heimer, 63, according to Mesa police.

Lagana, who was arrested without incident, told officers that Heimer had allowed him to park his vehicle in Heimer's driveway until six months ago, according to charging documents.

Lagana, who is homeless and lives out of his vehicle, told officers his former girlfriend told him she had been kicked out of Heimer's home because Lagana was parked in a vacant lot across from Heimer's residence, East Mesa Justice Court records show.

"The defendant explained he parked in the vacant lot and had fallen asleep when he heard his ex-girlfriend yelling at him," court records said. "The defendant stated she told him because he was near the victims (sic) home the victim had kicked her out."

Just after 12:30 p.m., police say they responded to multiple reports that Lagana used his vehicle near 64th Street and East Alder Avenue to run over Heimer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that Lagana was parked in a vacant lot, just northwest of Heimer’s home, and honked his horn repeatedly until the victim came out, according to police.

Multiple witness accounts and video surveillance cameras showed Lagana driving eastbound on Alder Avenue when he swerved off the street to strike Heimer as he walked on the north sidewalk, pushing him onto the landscaping of an apartment complex, according to police.

Police said Lagana continued driving on the sidewalk, damaging mailboxes and landscaping before turning around and hitting Heimer, who was on the ground, a second time. Lagana then walked out of his vehicle and stomped Heimer's head multiple times, police said.

A witness shot a firearm round into the ground to keep Lagana from fleeing before officers could take him into custody, according to police. Officers found skid marks from Lagana’s vehicle in the roadway and on the sidewalk where Heimer was killed, charging documents show.

Lagana was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Lagana previously was convicted of first-degree arson, assault and DUI.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

