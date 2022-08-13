ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Kiermaier ponders future after hip surgery ends season

By MARK DIDTLER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjul7_0hGJhfud00
Rays Injuries Baseball FILE - Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates with catcher Mike Zunino after defeating the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game April 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays standouts Kiermaier and Zunino are out for the season because of injuries, another significant blow for the defending AL East champions. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File) (Scott Audette)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery, but what team that will be with is yet to be determined.

The 32-year-old Kiermaier is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract agreed to in March 2017. The Rays have a team option for 2023, which they will likely decline.

While Kiermaier is focused on his rehab program, he also understands that this time with Tampa Bay that dates to his major league debut in 2013 could be over. He is open to staying with the Rays.

"I’m driven, I’m motivated, this is like, for me, chasing something again,” Kiermaier said on Saturday. “I’m going to do everything in my power to try to look like the player I was a couple years ago, and hopefully a team, several teams will be wanting me. That’s what I plan, and I’m very excited.”

The three-time AL Gold Glove winner was using crutches when he appeared in the Rays clubhouse for the first time since surgery before Tampa Bay played the Baltimore Orioles. He will use the crutches for three more weeks.

Kiermaier hit .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.

One issue Kiermaier faces when looking ahead is that the Rays' Tropicana Field has an artificial turf playing surface.

“Part of me is like, would I benefit from playing on grass everyday, maybe,” Kiermaier said. “I’ve got so accustomed to everything here. There’s so many pros and cons, way more pros, but the turf that’s definitely a big issue."

“For me, there’s no better feeling than running out on Tropicana Field from the dugout to start a game,” he said. “That will forever be the thing that I think of. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward.”

Kiermaier said he was in “really rough shape”over the last year and a half due to issues with the labrum. He last played on July 9.

“My labrum was in terrible shaoe,” Kiermaier said. “Looked awful. (The doctor) showed me pictures on before and after, and it was incredible I played as long as what I did.”

Kiermaier feels way better than expected a week and a half after surgery and called the procedure “a complete win.”

“Throughout this month that I've been down, I've reflected a lot on a lot of things,” Kiermaier said. “A lot of memories here, I'm going to try and not tear up, but I've learned that the things that can make me tear and cry pretty easily are my kids and Tampa Bay Rays."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract

ATLANTA — (AP) — Rookie outfielder Michael Harris II, whose early-season promotion has bolstered the Atlanta Braves' hopes for another championship run, has signed a $72 million, eight-year contract to remain with his hometown team. The Braves announced the deal on Tuesday night. The deal runs through the...
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO — (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as an game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies in the booth for this weekend's series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month's series at Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Braves down Mets for 8th straight win

The Braves made it eight straight wins as they beat the Mets 5-0 Tuesday night in Atlanta. Charlie Morton picked up the victory striking out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. The Braves cut the Mets lead to 3 1/2 games in the NL East with game three of the four game series taking place on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
960 The Ref

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
960 The Ref

O'Neill's game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O'Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
960 The Ref

Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night's exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
960 The Ref

AP sources: James, Chargers agree to $76.5M extension

COSTA MESA, Calif. — (AP) — Derwin James has agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, making him the NFL's highest-paid safety. The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy