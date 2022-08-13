Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
'Inclusivity for all': Ms. Wheelchair America competition to be held in Grand Rapids this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair America organization is holding their pageant this week at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Contestants from all over the country are competing for the crown — and they are celebrating their 50th year!. The group was created to...
Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%. And now, the need has not slowed down by 2022.
Hope College welcomes its largest freshman class ever
HOLLAND, Mich. — A lakeshore school is welcoming its largest freshman class ever this school year. Next week, Hope College is anticipating 950 first-year students to start off the semester. The previous record was set in 2012 with more than 900 students, and enrollment also increased in the last...
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away
HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
The federal program offering free school lunches has ended. Here's what you should know
MICHIGAN, USA — A federal program for free school lunches ended June 30. That means students heading back to school this fall will need to begin paying for their lunches. The program began as a pandemic response in March of 2020. Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers for school nutrition programs.
An up-close look at the mastodon bones discovered in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich — While crews worked on a large-scale drain project in Kent County, they discovered something pretty historic. At least 11,000-year-old mastodon bones were unearthed on Friday, and now they're headed to their future home, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM). Today, 13 ON YOUR SIDE got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 First Bloem contest kicks off
HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest. Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one...
How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride. On the heels of the successes of the city's...
Hudsonville infant in ICU with E. coli as county warns of recent outbreak
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler from Ottawa County is extremely sick in a Grand Rapids ICU, battling a disease caused by the E. coli bacteria. She, along with several others in the county, have been hospitalized as lakeshore health officials issued a warning to residents about the increase in cases.
OK2SAY sees significant increase in student tips in 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As kids head back to school next week, safety continues to be a main concern, particularly after a year marred by shootings in Oxford, Uvalde and several others. While the debate rages on, the best approach to prevent violence in our schools—the OK2SAY program in Michigan—is seeing success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food. Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine,...
Back by popular demand, Red Hot Inn returning as food truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Inn is returning to Grand Rapids' food scene in truck-form. The Red Hot Inn served up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids for 48 years before closing in 2019.
Australian native Jack O'Loughlin leaves mark with Whitecaps
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps have players on the roster who come from all over the globe. In all, seven different countries are represented on the Whitecaps roster, but only one player is from Australia — pitcher Jack O'Loughlin. "We always take pride like yeah, we're from...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
'We need you within our profession': Police departments across the state struggling to hire diverse officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police departments around the country, including here in West Michigan, are struggling to recruit new officers right now. And hiring a diverse force is proving to be even tougher. Right now, the Grand Rapids Police Department has 31 vacancies with a big challenge ahead to...
Mastodon bones discovered by Kent Co. crews, headed to GRPM
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews with the Kent County drain commission made a pretty historic discovery Friday afternoon. Mastodon bones!. The set of bones were examined by experts at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan. Eventually the bones will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Beach Ambassadors aim to help curb Lake Michigan drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — As of Aug. 12, eight people have already drowned in Lake Michigan during the year 2022 in West Michigan alone. Those numbers have already reached at least 33 over the entire lake. With such grim statistics, many are wondering what they can do to help...
Service dogs in-training now allowed inside Michigan businesses thanks to new law
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the most important parts of training assistance dogs is making sure they get real-world experience. It's sometimes difficult to find businesses that allow them inside. But now a new law in Michigan allows dogs training to become assistance dogs to enter businesses. It...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0