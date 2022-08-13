ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%. And now, the need has not slowed down by 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hope College welcomes its largest freshman class ever

HOLLAND, Mich. — A lakeshore school is welcoming its largest freshman class ever this school year. Next week, Hope College is anticipating 950 first-year students to start off the semester. The previous record was set in 2012 with more than 900 students, and enrollment also increased in the last...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organ Donors#Organ Transplant#Heart Transplant#Kidneys#Charity#Gift Of Life Michigan
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2023 First Bloem contest kicks off

HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest. Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

OK2SAY sees significant increase in student tips in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As kids head back to school next week, safety continues to be a main concern, particularly after a year marred by shootings in Oxford, Uvalde and several others. While the debate rages on, the best approach to prevent violence in our schools—the OK2SAY program in Michigan—is seeing success.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy