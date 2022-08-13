ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe

There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Reddit Is Furious About Aldi's Major Produce Change

Aldi has successfully billed itself as a place for people who are into saving money while still being able to buy quality fruits and vegetables and house-brand items that can compete with the name-brand versions (via CNN). The affordable brand has even surpassed Walmart on customer satisfaction surveys. Aldi can even achieve lower prices than Walmart due to its small product assortment and in-store protocol that contributes to its cost-effectiveness such as paying a refundable quarter for grocery carts, and employees' fast efficiency at the checkout lanes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Daily South

How to Boil Potatoes

There's nothing like a heaping plate of fluffy, buttered mashed potatoes being passed around at a family dinner or a potluck. Whether you're whipping up a batch of mashed potatoes or assembling a punchy potato salad with sweet pickles, it's essential to know how to best boil your spuds. Fear...
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

The Update: Cucumber Sandwiches Three Ways

Instead of a tomato, reach for a cucumber for light, bright, satisfying sandwiches. It’s the peak of summer, and you’re probably thinking about tomatoes. I don’t blame you – their narrow in-season window breeds demand, and there’s not much else more refreshing on a hot day than a fresh tomato, whether it’s sliced up with burrata, basil, and a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic, or sandwiched between slices of Pullman loaf with a generous slather of mayonnaise on either side. Except, maybe, a cucumber.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Keto Offering

If you follow a Keto diet, Aldi just brought back a fan-favorite product. According to Today, a Keto diet tries to keep the carb intake low and is all about choosing foods high in fat and protein. Because it's been in the universe of diets since 1921 and embraced by some celebrities — think Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens, per US Magazine – the rest of us can't help but be a tad bit curious.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
Health Digest

Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Mashed

