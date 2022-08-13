Read full article on original website
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
TikTok star The Meal Prep King ditched by publisher after he streamed expletive-ridden rants against women and fat people
John Clark, whose weight-loss meal prep videos amassed him 1.2 million followers, lost his publisher after railing against women and fat people.
