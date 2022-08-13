ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.

The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency said they were all expected to survive.

VIDEO: Landfill fire on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

One teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung, police Lt. Jason Borneo said. There appears to be only one shooter, he added.

“No arrests have been made ,” Borneo said in an email Saturday. “This case continues to be open and ongoing.”

Comments / 55

Josh Jordan
3d ago

Seeing as they said "teenagers" specifically, one could reasonably assume they are under the age of 18. If so, why are they at a nightclub in the first place?

Reply(14)
58
Art Burleson
3d ago

6 teenagers shot...no clue on the age of the shooter. It would probably be a good idea to close restaurants, clubs and most stores around 10PM. Less opportunities for crimes like these to happen.

Reply(2)
17
A. Neil Ingus
2d ago

Can we get a description of the suspect, or is it really necessary? I’m sure an image popped into everyone’s mind as soon as they read the headline.

Reply(1)
10
