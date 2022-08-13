Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.

The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency said they were all expected to survive.

One teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung, police Lt. Jason Borneo said. There appears to be only one shooter, he added.

“No arrests have been made ,” Borneo said in an email Saturday. “This case continues to be open and ongoing.”

