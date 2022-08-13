ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

KTVB

'My time will come': Boise State's Billy Bowens eyes breakout season after 'long, rough four years'

BOISE, Idaho — During Boise State football's slate of 2022 fall camp practices, the Broncos have started each session with the same high-energy tradition -- the hype circle. One player steps into the circle created by the entirety of Boise State's roster to get the team energized. Then, the Broncos hit four jumping jacks, yelling "B-S-U-Broncos," followed by three claps.
KTVB

Boise State Football: The 2019 Holani to the next power?

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: August 17, 2022. George Holani is bigger and stronger this year. If he’s healthier, we could see a 2019 reprise — and then some. Let’s rewind to that true freshman season. Boise State saw something right out of the gate. While expected feature back Robert Mahone was rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Holani was a mild surprise as the No. 2 back, debuting with 70 yards on the ground and 33 yards receiving in the win at Florida State. Then when Mahone was banged up and otherwise faded, Holani became the Broncos’ leading rusher. He saved Boise State’s 11-year 1,000-yard rusher streak by scratching out 35 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl, putting him at 1,014. It sounds weird to say a senior is poised to build on his true freshman season, but that’s what’s happening with Holani.
Boise State Cross Country Announces 2022 Schedule

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State Cross Country Head Coach Corey Ihmels announced the team's 2022 schedule, Monday. For the second-consecutive season, the Broncos start off their six-meet schedule in Twin Fall, Idaho for the CSI Classic, hosted by College of Southern Idaho, Sept. 2. The Blue and Orange will make...
107.9 LITE FM

10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023

It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
107.9 LITE FM

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
KIDO Talk Radio

Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
KREM

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
KREM

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
KTVB

Lori Vallow defense: 'A person's life is on the line'

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
