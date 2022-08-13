Read full article on original website
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
KTVB
Prep preview: Capital High alum returns to guide Eagles' 'blue collar' program
BOISE, Idaho — The Capital High School football team put everything together and made an impressive run all the way to the 5A state quarterfinals last fall, but things look very different for the Eagles in 2022. With a new head coach, entirely new offense and an almost entirely...
KTVB
'My time will come': Boise State's Billy Bowens eyes breakout season after 'long, rough four years'
BOISE, Idaho — During Boise State football's slate of 2022 fall camp practices, the Broncos have started each session with the same high-energy tradition -- the hype circle. One player steps into the circle created by the entirety of Boise State's roster to get the team energized. Then, the Broncos hit four jumping jacks, yelling "B-S-U-Broncos," followed by three claps.
KTVB
Boise State Football: The 2019 Holani to the next power?
BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: August 17, 2022. George Holani is bigger and stronger this year. If he’s healthier, we could see a 2019 reprise — and then some. Let’s rewind to that true freshman season. Boise State saw something right out of the gate. While expected feature back Robert Mahone was rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Holani was a mild surprise as the No. 2 back, debuting with 70 yards on the ground and 33 yards receiving in the win at Florida State. Then when Mahone was banged up and otherwise faded, Holani became the Broncos’ leading rusher. He saved Boise State’s 11-year 1,000-yard rusher streak by scratching out 35 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl, putting him at 1,014. It sounds weird to say a senior is poised to build on his true freshman season, but that’s what’s happening with Holani.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Idaho Playground - Caldwell Night Rodeo
Plenty of fun for the whole family, the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Visit https://caldwellnightrodeo.com/ for more info.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Cross Country Announces 2022 Schedule
BOISE, Idaho - Boise State Cross Country Head Coach Corey Ihmels announced the team's 2022 schedule, Monday. For the second-consecutive season, the Broncos start off their six-meet schedule in Twin Fall, Idaho for the CSI Classic, hosted by College of Southern Idaho, Sept. 2. The Blue and Orange will make...
KTVB
Boise State's Billy Bowens: 'I've been prepping for this moment my whole life'
On Tuesday, wide receiver Billy Bowens stepped up to the Boise State pre-practice hype circle, telling the Broncos, "seize the moment! Seize your opportunity!"
10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023
It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
7's HERO: Meridian SRO makes boy's football dream come true
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Shannon Garza is a school resource officer (SRO) at Lake Hazel Middle School in Boise. She loves her job. "I get to play, have fun, interact with kids," said SRO Shannon Garza. "I get to do all the normal cop stuff, but the best part is the connections I build with people."
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community
It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”
While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
Locally Owned Idaho Coffee Shop Named One of the Best Cups of Coffee in USA
In the Treasure Valley there are all kinds of ways to get your morning started. A sunrise run in the Foothills. Pancakes or an omelet at Goldy’s. A Mega Mary and football at Homestead. But there’s one way to start the morning that is not only enjoyable but necessary for so many of us.
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
KREM
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
KREM
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
KTVB
Lori Vallow defense: 'A person's life is on the line'
BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
Vogel Farms near Kuna doing things the old fashioned way, focusing on community
Vogel Farms near Kuna is a family farm that offers beef to berries the old fashioned way. At Vogel Farms they love what they do and that is to offer fresh grown food for your kitchen table.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
