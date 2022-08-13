BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday Weekly: August 17, 2022. George Holani is bigger and stronger this year. If he’s healthier, we could see a 2019 reprise — and then some. Let’s rewind to that true freshman season. Boise State saw something right out of the gate. While expected feature back Robert Mahone was rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Holani was a mild surprise as the No. 2 back, debuting with 70 yards on the ground and 33 yards receiving in the win at Florida State. Then when Mahone was banged up and otherwise faded, Holani became the Broncos’ leading rusher. He saved Boise State’s 11-year 1,000-yard rusher streak by scratching out 35 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl, putting him at 1,014. It sounds weird to say a senior is poised to build on his true freshman season, but that’s what’s happening with Holani.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO