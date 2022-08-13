ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway

Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hewitt approves new electrical substation, neighbors raise concern

Hewitt City Council approved a special permit Monday for an electrical substation on a 2.27 acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road, prompting some concern from residents of the area. A construction timeline is not stipulated in the permit, but the...
HEWITT, TX
craftbeeraustin.com

Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple

We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Waco, TX
Business
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: How the infrastructure bill could bring Amtrak to downtown Waco

Waco should become a “Dark Sky” community, where stars return to our night sky. Twenty or so other American communities have achieved this milestone. If Waco could achieve “Dark Sky”status, Waco would become a mecca for tourism. David M. Orosz, Waco. Amtrak in Waco. There are...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco city leaders discuss property tax rate decrease

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members discussed a proposal Tuesday to lower the property tax rate, arguing business and property owners need support during these challenging times. The proposal to lower Waco’s tax rate a quarter of a penny would mean the lowest rate in over a decade.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permits#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hobby Lobby#Bosque Boulevard#Wally S Party Factory
WacoTrib.com

Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair

A weak point near the low water dam that forms Lake Brazos through downtown Waco is set for $9.1 million in repairs expected to start by the fall. If the earthen embankment on the eastern bank near the low water dam were to fail, the river could largely bypass the dam, causing the water level to drop through town. The city has reinforced the embankment with steel, riprap and other materials over time, but it has needed reinforcement since the dam was built in 2007, officials said. Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said the project is tentatively set to begin in October and end in 2025.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor University’s Move-In changes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Negrete Firefighter Foundation prepares for 2nd annual fundraiser at Camp Triumph

Two years after the passing of Copperas Cove firefighter/paramedic Jose’ Negrete, his legacy continues through Negrete Firefighter Foundation, Inc. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the foundation will be holding its 2nd annual celebration and fundraiser at Camp Triumph, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Camp Triumph is located at 1203 Pecan Cove in Copperas Cove.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Waco voters should determine city's business

I had the sad opportunity to read the opinion piece by Blake Burleson [Aug. 7]. Sad, you say? I agree with Burleson but must point out two statements made in the piece that I take issue with. The first is his statement: “On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy