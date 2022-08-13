Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt approves new electrical substation, neighbors raise concern
Hewitt City Council approved a special permit Monday for an electrical substation on a 2.27 acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road, prompting some concern from residents of the area. A construction timeline is not stipulated in the permit, but the...
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KWTX
Proposed tax rate decrease in Waco
Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!. Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: How the infrastructure bill could bring Amtrak to downtown Waco
Waco should become a “Dark Sky” community, where stars return to our night sky. Twenty or so other American communities have achieved this milestone. If Waco could achieve “Dark Sky”status, Waco would become a mecca for tourism. David M. Orosz, Waco. Amtrak in Waco. There are...
KWTX
Waco city leaders discuss property tax rate decrease
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members discussed a proposal Tuesday to lower the property tax rate, arguing business and property owners need support during these challenging times. The proposal to lower Waco’s tax rate a quarter of a penny would mean the lowest rate in over a decade.
WacoTrib.com
Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair
A weak point near the low water dam that forms Lake Brazos through downtown Waco is set for $9.1 million in repairs expected to start by the fall. If the earthen embankment on the eastern bank near the low water dam were to fail, the river could largely bypass the dam, causing the water level to drop through town. The city has reinforced the embankment with steel, riprap and other materials over time, but it has needed reinforcement since the dam was built in 2007, officials said. Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said the project is tentatively set to begin in October and end in 2025.
fox44news.com
Baylor University’s Move-In changes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As Baylor University prepares for its new school year, the community of students, faculty and staff will notice some changes to streets and parking lots around campus due to ongoing construction and during Move-in. There has also been some major progress on Interstate 35 construction.
KWTX
Food pantries experiencing increase in patrons, decrease in distributable food
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities across 21 Central Texas counties, and a little more than 100,00 - or 22 percent -are living in McLennan or Bell counties. Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
coveleaderpress.com
Negrete Firefighter Foundation prepares for 2nd annual fundraiser at Camp Triumph
Two years after the passing of Copperas Cove firefighter/paramedic Jose’ Negrete, his legacy continues through Negrete Firefighter Foundation, Inc. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the foundation will be holding its 2nd annual celebration and fundraiser at Camp Triumph, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Camp Triumph is located at 1203 Pecan Cove in Copperas Cove.
KWTX
Waco community event provides free resources
Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!. Warm and Muggy Today But Rain Chances Arrive Soon!
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Waco voters should determine city's business
I had the sad opportunity to read the opinion piece by Blake Burleson [Aug. 7]. Sad, you say? I agree with Burleson but must point out two statements made in the piece that I take issue with. The first is his statement: “On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up...
