Tuscaloosa, AL

Raymond Pulido, Apple Valley senior and one of California's top-ranked OLs, commits to Alabama

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

3-star 2023 Apple Valley offensive lineman Raymond Pulido announced his commitment to Alabama football on Saturday over social media.

Pulido stands 6-7, 340, with exceptional athleticism for his size. He primarily plays left tackle for the Sun Devils, and also shifts fluently to guard. Pulido chose the Crimson Tide over 13 other offers, including UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Louisville, and Tennessee.

He will enter his senior year as one of the premier lineman in the state, and look to help the Sun Devils build on last season's Southern Section Division 3 finals appearance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
