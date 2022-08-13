Read full article on original website
Man Utd deny reports Cristiano Ronaldo's contract could be terminated
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Insigne & Bernardeschi continue to inspire Toronto FC's rise up the Eastern Conference
In the debate over who won the MLS secondary transfer window, there are few cases better than Toronto FC's. Though he was technically signed earlier in the year, Lorenzo Insigne completed his move to BMO Field upon the expiry of his Napoli contract. He was joined in Canada by fellow Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, while TFC also captured Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry, and the returning Richie Laryea.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured Achilles tendon
Aston Villa confirm Diego Carlos has suffered an Achilles injury.
Club Brugge reject €10m offer from West Ham for Hans Vanaken
West Ham United have seen an opening €10m offer for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down, 90min can confirm.
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
Americans Abroad: Daryl Dike injured, Jozy Altidore scores & Weston McKennie returns
Americans abroad are back in action as international football returns. Around the world, US men's national team players are gearing up for the 2022/2023 season.
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
Cristian Romero to avoid retrospective action for Marc Cucurella hair pull
Cristian Romero will not face any further action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Brighton complete signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan
Pervis Estupinan has completed his £15m transfer from Villarreal to Brighton as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.
Destiny Udogie hails move to Tottenham as a 'dream come true'
Destiny Udogie hails move to Tottenham as a 'dream come true'.
Tanguy Ndombele due for Napoli medical after loan move agreed
Tottenham have agreed a loan deal with Napoli for out of favour midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 90min understands.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Why Lucia Garcia is a crucial summer signing for Man Utd
Man Utd's summer capture of Lucia Garcia could be the most important & exciting as the 2022/23 WSL season nears.
