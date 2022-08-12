ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
Eater

Facebook Scammers Stole Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Posing as Luxury Restaurant Suppliers

“It was so cheap it was unheard of,” says Ruth (last name withheld by request), a healthcare professional in Texas. In February 2022, a Facebook ad popped up on her smartphone with a deal on Maine lobster tails that seemed too good to pass up. “There were a lot of red flags, but it was a legitimate company,” she says. The online seller claimed to be Regalis Foods, a well-known purveyor of seafood and other high-end culinary goods based in New York.
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
CNET

Refurbished iPhones Are Available at Steep Discounts Today, Starting at $330

Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, which is why its latest iPhone tends to take top spot on our list of the best phones to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an inexpensive upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones on sale today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features recent models from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series at huge discounts versus buying brand new at Apple.
PC Magazine

Peloton Bike+ and Tread Machines Get Big Price Increases

To bring in more revenue, Peloton is resorting to some major price hikes for the company’s Bike+ and Tread machines in an effort to target high-end customers. On Friday, Peloton announced it's raising the price for the Bike+ by $500, which will now cost $2,495. Meanwhile, the Tread machine is going up in cost by $800 to $3,495. The price changes roll out today to markets including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia.
BoardingArea

An Absurd Anniversary Promotion From RebatesMe August 2022

In celebration of nine years in business, RebatesMe — which is an Internet web site that offers rebates and cash back through deals, discounts, and services in a partnership with greater than 4,500 stores worldwide — is offering its members an exclusive chance to win cash through Wednesday, August 17, 2022 by “spinning” its anniversary wheel…
LivingCheap

10 ways to save on college textbooks

College students, as well as their parents, can experience sticker shock when they shop for textbooks. Books for a full schedule can easily add up more than $1,000 or more a year. I asked my daughter, who is the most resourceful and thrifty textbook shopper I know, for some tips. What follows is her advice:
COLLEGES

