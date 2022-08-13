Read full article on original website
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
Baltimore teen charged in shooting outside Linthicum smoke shop
A Baltimore teen has been charged as an adult for allegedly shooting someone during a fight outside a Linthicum-area smoke shop yesterday morning.
41-Year-Old Man Struck in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded for...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Killed, Search Continues for Vehicle in Bowie Hit-and-Run
A vehicle is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Bowie, Maryland, police say. The victim has been identified as Tatianna R. Heredia, 20, of D.C. Heredia was hit by a vehicle while walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway around...
Man Sentenced For Biting Police Officers While Clutching Drugs In Anne Arundel County
A Maryland man could spend up to two decades behind bars after being found guilty of more than a dozen charges related to the assault of two Anne Arundel County Police officers. Annapolis resident Brandon Hardy, 26, was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Trooper search for driver, truck involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
SALISBURY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who troopers say struck and killed a Delaware man early Tuesday and fled the scene. Troopers said Colin Henny Lin, 29, Lewes, Del., was driving a motorized scooter and attempted to cross...
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Ex-Girlfriend Admits To Stabbing Teen With Hidden Knife During Altercation In Baltimore
A woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after stabbing the new girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend in Baltimore, officials say. Jennifer Robin Prout pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after stabbing an 18-year-old woman multiple times in a provoked fight, according to State's Attorney for Baltimore City. On...
wnav.com
Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers
A 26-year-old Annapolis man has been sentenced to 15 plus years after being found guilty in early July to two counts of second-degree assault against two Anne Arundel county police officers after he ran away from the scene of a car accident. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess says that Brandon Hardy has also been charged with a litany of felony drug charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. The defendant is subject to an additional five years of incarceration if he violates probation. Ms. Leitess says that the length of the sentence will keep a potential threat against police behind bars.
Suspect in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in
A suspect in a fatal shooting at Westport Homes turned himself into police a week after firefighter/EMTs were assaulted with a pellet gun at the same complex.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman accused of killing her mother is found not guilty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore woman who was accused of killing her mother was found not guilty by a city jury Tuesday, her defense attorneys said. On March 6, 2019, firefighters responded to the unit block of S. Morely Street for a fire. Those responding found 50-year-old Tinestta Young dead inside.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
foxbaltimore.com
Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
foxbaltimore.com
After man is shot, gunman strikes another victim with car during escape, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded, and another was struck by a car as the gunman fled Tuesday in West Baltimore's Hollins Market section. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man with several glaze wounds to his right arm, stomach and back. He was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Given 15 Years For Fleeing Accident, Assaulting Police, Other Charges
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and James Yee as well as a litany of felony drug charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. The defendant is subject to an additional five years of incarceration if he violates probation.
Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police
BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
