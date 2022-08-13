ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
