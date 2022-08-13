Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
WLOS.com
Christ School loaded with talent in Chad Walkers second year
Arden — (WLOS) The Christ School Greenies are a highly-recruited football team every year, but this season they are teeming with more talent than normal. Several big statistical contributors graduated, namely quarterback A.J. Simpkins and running back Bryce Sain; however, their replacements are experienced as well. Trey Mauney steps...
WLOS.com
Western Carolina's Bell pleased with fall camp competition
Cullowhee — (WLOS) The Western Carolina Catamounts were a tale of two seasons in 2021, literally and figuratively. After the spring season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 due to COVID, Mark Speir was let go as head coach. Kerwin Bell replaced him, but didn't have anything close to a normal offseason to install his systems.
WLOS.com
R-S Central replacing vast majority of production from a year ago
Rutherfordton — (WLOS) The R-S Central Hilltoppers were a first-year coach's dream in 2021. Senior-laded with a ton of older guys that had played significant minutes in a complex triple option system. Then they all graduated. They took with them 97% of the rushing yards and all but one...
Autoweek.com
Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley
Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
WRAL
Family blogger shares four NC restaurants on her camera roll
Raleigh, N.C. — I received the infamous 'your storage is almost full' message on my phone. Seeing that I create content for a living, clearing out excess files is imperative. While going down memory lane, I came across a bunch of food photos. It was lunch time so they definitely caught my eye.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Aug. 15
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
WLOS.com
AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 129
WLOS — The AnchorMOMS’ blood is boiling after folks on Reddit give credence to a man who complains about kids on a plane. Why his expectations are completely unrealistic. Also, when is it appropriate to talk to children about their parents’ risk for certain diseases? How to talk to kids about genes and why it could be important.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
WLOS.com
Henderson County woman gets scholarship to resume college career at Mars Hill
MARS HILL, N.C. WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is getting a second chance at a college education. Charlotte Garcia dropped out several years ago when trying to balance school and growing responsibilities at home proved overwhelming. But now, thanks to Mars Hill University's College Completion scholarship competition, she...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
wbhsbullseye.com
Introduction to Olivia Eberhardt
Olivia Eberhardt is a junior at West Boca High School. She is originally from Asheville, North Carolina, where she lived up until middle school. After moving to Florida, Olivia attended Bak Middle School of the Arts, where she was accepted into the dance program. Although she doesn’t dance anymore, she has found many new exciting hobbies. Olivia loves to go to the gym, which has led her to take an interest in weightlifting. She loves representing her school, and really makes an effort to show it. While already balancing her high level classes, she is also part of the school Weightlifting team, Key Club, Teens of Pink Ribbon, and was previously a part of Student Government, serving as last year’s Sophomore Class Secretary. On top of all this, she aspires to join the track team this year. Over the summer, Olivia took on a job at a warehouse for her dad’s company. She found out that she really loves working and is now looking for a new job to pursue this school year. Even with her super busy schedule, Olivia always makes sure to find time to spend with her friends and family. At home, she lives with her mom, dad, and two dogs Echo and Bean. Echo is a calm and sweet German Shepherd, and Bean is a crazy but cute Jack Russell. A fun fact about Olivia is that she is Polish, German, and Irish. She also has a half brother, Trevor, who is 35 years old.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
theurbannews.com
Asheville Rap Star to Release New Album in September
I was born as Terrence Dionne Brown on July 16, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. I was born to a father who worked at various factories and a mother who stayed home to take care of me and my two brothers, Cris and Tory. I’m the middle child. I...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
WLOS.com
Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
WLOS.com
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
Business and recreational areas go BearWise in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the first business and first recreation area to be recognized as BearWise in North Carolina. BearWise is a national program that shares ways to prevent conflicts with black bears, provides resources to resolve problems with black bears and encourages community initiatives to keep black bears wild. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Camp Merrie-Woode have both taken the pledge to be BearWise, and it shows in their commitment.
