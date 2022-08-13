Read full article on original website
Related
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear
Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
LeBron James goes wild after Bronny throws down nasty poster during exhibition game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been a major supporter of his two sons and their own basketball journeys. James’ older son Bronny is further along in his basketball journey at 17 years old and gaining interest from many college programs across the country. Perhaps more importantly,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?
It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Michael B. Jordan Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Michael B. Jordan commented on LeBron James' latest Instagram post. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and his fifth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
John Wall debuting new move for next season?
John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign 2 New Players
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing two new players to training camp deals.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."
The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Ben Simmons tells Stephen A. Smith he's ready to play for Nets
While the Brooklyn Nets currently have to handle the big Kevin Durant trade request at the moment, they also have to hope that they can get some type of return on the big James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets sent Harden to the Sixers at the deadline...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
19K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0