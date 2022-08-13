Read full article on original website
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Four people are dead following a crash in Glacier County on Saturday evening. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Cut Bank around 11:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened near mile marker 215.
