MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO