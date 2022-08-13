Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
DeSantis announces proposal to attract teachers
SARASOTA- Governor DeSantis announces a new proposal to bring more teachers to the state. A week into the school year and Manatee County has 60 openings for teachers, Sarasota County has 85 instructional openings. Governor DeSantis is working on a new plan to lower teacher shortages. Starting with expanding the...
snntv.com
North Port police officer helps feathered friends
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Just a friendly reminder that school is back in session and all sorts of families are working to cross our streets. Check out this North Port police officer caught doing a good deed. This is Officer Gaither lending a hand to our feathered friends. Also remember...
snntv.com
‘Baby killer’ billboard taken down; both sides speak out
Last week a mobile billboard showed candidate Lauren Kurnov next to the words 'baby killer', alluding to Kurnov's earlier employment with Planned Parenthood. “It's disheartening, it’s upsetting, it's ugly, and it’s really not what we as a community should be focusing on,” said Kurnov. Englewood resident Conni...
snntv.com
New study reveals red tide may impact brains
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A new study reveals red tide may impact our brains. "Just being on the beach, I would start coughing, and throat irritation and within 15 minutes I would have to leave," Sarasota visitor Rhonda Haak said. "It was that bad." Algal blooms cause red tide which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
snntv.com
Lightning caught on Charlotte County detective's dashcam
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - While working a traffic detail over the weekend on Bermont Road, Charlotte County Sheriff's Detective Wrasse saw this lightning strike start a small fire. While making sure the rain put the fire out, the dash cam captured this intense strike just ahead. A reminder that if...
snntv.com
Anna Maria business featured on TODAY show
ANNA MARIA ISLAND (WSNN) - A Suncoast family-owned business gets national attention on NBC's TODAY show. Joie Inn is a boutique vacation spot on Anna Maria Island owned by a family of six. Ashley Petrone and her husband Dino purchased and renovated this four-room hotel after vacationing there. On August...
snntv.com
Cheng, Linarez receive Florida State League awards
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders have swept the Florida State League weekly awards again. This week the FSL is handing out the hardware to Tsung-Che Cheng and Valentin Linarez, as they were named Player and Pitcher of the Week!. This week Cheng tallied a .500 AVG, with an 1.253...
RELATED PEOPLE
snntv.com
Motorcyclist dies in Sarasota crash, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked trailer in Sarasota, last night. The Sarasota County Sheriff's office reports it happened at South Lockwood Ridge Road near Maiden Lane around 7 p.m. FHP says the motorcyclist ran into the back of an unmoving trailer attached to an unoccupied...
snntv.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.
Comments / 0