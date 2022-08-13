Read full article on original website
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Justin Danforth
An NHL rookie at age 28, the versatile forward caught some eyes with the Blue Jackets last year. Birth date: March 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Making his NHL debut at age 28 this past season with the Blue Jackets,...
NHL
WJC: Andrae Starring for Sweden
The medal round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship gets underway on Wednesday with the tournament's four quarterfinal games: Finland vs. Germany, Sweden vs. Latvia, Canada vs. Switzerland, USA vs. Czechia. To date, the biggest story from a Flyers-affiliated prospect standpoint has been the play of Team Sweden captain...
NHL
Bruins Prospects Shine Through Preliminary Round at World Juniors
Team USA will continue on to the quarterfinals with help from B's 2020 sixth-round pick Riley Duran, who is competing in his first World Juniors. The Providence College forward has two goals and three assists through four games with Team USA set to face Czechia on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals set to begin
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
SOCIAL BUZZ - 15.08.22
The 2022 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 16-19 in Penticton, BC. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. The Young Stars Classic is set for Sept. 16-19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, with Flames prospects facing off against prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
CBJ announce ticket offers and value packs for 2022-23 season
Discounted tickets for students are available throughout the season. The Columbus Blue Jackets have launched the 2022-23 promotional ticket offers including specials for families and students to attend home games at Nationwide Arena. Starting today, families can take advantage of the Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by The Columbus Dispatch....
Australian Ellia Green, Rio Olympics gold medallist, talks gender transition
When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been.'"
NHL
Scheifele returns to Manitoba Open, excited to get new season started
WINNIPEG - When Mark Scheifele tees it up on Thursday at the 2022 PGA Tour Canada's CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, he'll be a much different player than he was the first time he competed on a sponsor's exemption in 2018. "I think I was a 10 handicap back...
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
Conor Geekie Using Summer Workouts to Prepare for Life as a Professional
Conor Geekie chose to not spend the summer sulking. Not only was he forced to watch almost all of rookie development camp from the sidelines -- including the annual black and white scrimmage -- following a minor injury, but he also was unable to attend Team Canada's development camp the following week.
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Panthers well represented in quarterfinals of World Juniors
Panthers have five prospects still in play after tournament's preliminary round. With the preliminary round in the books, the Florida Panthers still have five prospects vying for gold heading into the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. After an intense opening week of action at Rogers...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites need for fast start against team with 'something to prove'. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. That includes comprehensive coverage of the United States (4-0-0-0), which will play Czechia (1-0-1-2) in the...
