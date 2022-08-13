Read full article on original website
Related
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer
Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE — Fans concerned after Sofia Vergara was absent for deliberations as Terry ‘misses her’
THE newest episode of America's Got Talent left fans concerned about Sofia Vergara's absence, as the other judges deliberated which acts will continue to the live shows in next week's episodes. The reason for the judge's absence has not been disclosed, but host Terry Crews said he "misses her" and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Clarkson Just Received The Worst News About Her Lawsuit With Former Father-In-Law's Company: ‘Could Drag On For Another Year'
It’s been nearly five months since Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock was settled, and yet she’s still facing legal disputes connected to her ex-husband. According to a recent article published by The Sun, the 40-year-old singer “is still going through the courts after her...
Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community
As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
Loretta Lynn Reacts To Chapel Hart’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
Country Music legends Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton both had high praise for Chapel Hart’s recent America’s Got Talent performance. Parton gave the trio a huge compliment, while Lynn requested that they perform one of her songs next. On Tuesday night, the America’s Got Talent judges were blown...
Where Has Kelly Clarkson Been All Summer? And When is She Coming Back?
For those of us who are massive Kelly Clarkson fans—fans of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show; fans of her musical performances on said show, known as “Kellyoke”; fans of her music, and fans of The Voice—we have one question: Where has Kelly Clarkson been all summer?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'The Queen HATES Meghan': Dying Monarch 'Will Never Forgive' Harry, Sensational New Report Claims
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to the U.K. in April to visit Queen Elizabeth, it seems like the matriarch is still less than pleased with her grandson's wife. "Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy," a senior courtier reveals. "As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America. The truth is it's the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself — and Harry is her meal ticket.""I'm told the Queen...
Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On
Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Outsider.com
543K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 3