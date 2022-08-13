ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers QB Battle Will Continue Into Week 2 of Preseason

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvEBo_0hGJaoB300

Mayfield got the start today, but that doesn't mean he's won the job (yet).

Baker Mayfield got the starting nod for the Panthers today in the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, but he has yet to officially win the starting quarterback job according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"No, that was for today. That was just for today. So, we'll go back and look at this tape. Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. It looked like both guys played well in terms of production. We'll go back and see where they are but that was just for today."

Mayfield's lone drive resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez to open up the game. He finished 4/7 for 46 yards through the air and converted on a pair of third downs to second-year receiver Shi Smith.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold ended up getting two drives after the defense forced a turnover, creating a short field. On the third play of his first series, Darnold delivered a nice ball to Rashard Higgins in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown while under duress. He ended the day 2/3 for 16 yards and a touchdown. The only incompletion was a ball he threw into the ground on a crowded screen play.

Earlier in the week, Rhule said that the Patriots week would probably be where separation occurs.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position, but until after we get back from the Patriots week - I think the Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. Where are we really? We're going against another team, we're practicing. I think that'll really show us where guys are.

"Quarterback, to me, is when we know, we know. We're not going to rush it."

The Panthers will head to New England in just a couple of days for two joint practices with the Patriots ahead of their preseason matchup next Friday.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo

The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham has surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?

For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#American Football#The Washington Commanders
AthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About AFC North Teams

Just because a team finishes fourth it its division doesn't make it a bad team. That's especially true in the AFC North, perhaps the most competitive division in the NFL. The Browns are reinvigorated after adding Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson, who will miss at least six games due to suspension, and the Ravens are welcoming back plenty of injured Pro Bowlers. Plus, the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2003 and figure to hvae an upgrade at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. That's before mentioning the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. All of this makes coaches' gossip about the division even more interesting.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Perry: Panthers get chippy; Patriots say that's not their style

FOXBORO -- Through the first hour or so of the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers, it appeared as though there was more volume and more energy coming from one side of the field. And it wasn't the hosts'. The Panthers actually had a spirited on-field huddle prior...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy