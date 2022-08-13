Panthers QB Battle Will Continue Into Week 2 of Preseason

Mayfield got the start today, but that doesn't mean he's won the job (yet).

Baker Mayfield got the starting nod for the Panthers today in the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, but he has yet to officially win the starting quarterback job according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"No, that was for today. That was just for today. So, we'll go back and look at this tape. Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. It looked like both guys played well in terms of production. We'll go back and see where they are but that was just for today."

Mayfield's lone drive resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez to open up the game. He finished 4/7 for 46 yards through the air and converted on a pair of third downs to second-year receiver Shi Smith.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold ended up getting two drives after the defense forced a turnover, creating a short field. On the third play of his first series, Darnold delivered a nice ball to Rashard Higgins in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown while under duress. He ended the day 2/3 for 16 yards and a touchdown. The only incompletion was a ball he threw into the ground on a crowded screen play.

Earlier in the week, Rhule said that the Patriots week would probably be where separation occurs.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position, but until after we get back from the Patriots week - I think the Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. Where are we really? We're going against another team, we're practicing. I think that'll really show us where guys are.

"Quarterback, to me, is when we know, we know. We're not going to rush it."

The Panthers will head to New England in just a couple of days for two joint practices with the Patriots ahead of their preseason matchup next Friday.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .