actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday,...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding begins clearing out and cleaning up Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Work has started to try and turn Redding's Nur Pon Open Space back to the community. The homeless people who lived there are now on the outside of a wrought iron fence; looking in. Formerly known as the Henderson Open Space, it's long been a large...
krcrtv.com
Pleasant Valley prepares for football season amidst wildfire smoke
CHICO, Calif. — Football season is back in the Northstate. School started on Monday for Pleasant Valley High School students in Chico. However, football practice has been going on for weeks. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke are already impacting teams as both Pleasant Valley and rival Chico High both...
krcrtv.com
Glenn County cooling zones available to public during heat wave
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — If you live in or near Glenn County and need to find some relief from the heat, the Glenn County Office of Emergency Services says there are plenty of cooling zones for you to go and relax. These cooling centers will be operating at these...
krcrtv.com
"I have nowhere to go," Homeless leave Redding's Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — It's moving day at Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, known formerly as the Henderson Open Space, on the east side of the Sacramento River; just south of the Cypress Avenue bridge. People who have been living on city property were working to remove their belongings before...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
krcrtv.com
Extreme heat preparations underway in the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — The Northstate started the week with rising temperatures and hazy skies from smoke from the Six rivers Lightning Complex of fires. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Sacramento Valley and several mountain locations Tuesday through Friday. Highs in the Valley and...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres
LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
actionnewsnow.com
On a Roll: Chico Artistic Skate Club shines at Nationals
The Chico Artistic Skate Club is on a roll, literally. The team cruised by the competition at nationals, earning two golds and a fourth place finish. On a Roll: Chico Artistic Skate Club shines at Nationals. The Chico Artistic Skate Club is on a roll, literally. The team cruised by...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff stabbing shines light on layered homeless issue
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Last Tuesday, a homeless woman in Tehama County was attacked and stabbed roughly 40 times. On Monday, the two suspects in the incident were apprehended by Red Bluff police. Eighteen-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old accomplice attacked 50-year-old Rosie Lander at her tent on the...
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters attempt to save dog trapped in structure fire
Redding's Fire Department was able to put out a first-alarm structure fire on Corona Street on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the home had three dogs inside, and one in the backyard. Firefighters quickly got the dogs out of the house, but not all were able to survive. Despite life-saving efforts being taken by firefighters, one dog perished in the blaze. The other three have been taken to a private veterinarian for care.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE crews responding to structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — UPDATE, 3:22 PM: The CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit says the structure fire off of McLane Avenue has been contained. They said their crews will remain on the scene for another two hours working mop-up. Cal Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Corning.
actionnewsnow.com
Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus
PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
