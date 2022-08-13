ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Patchogue, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Machete#Police#Long Island#Violent Crime
longisland.com

Suffolk Police: Selden Man Arrested for DWI Following Fatal Crash

Suffolk County Police have arrested a Selden man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Monday, August 15. Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue, just east of Blue Point Road, in Farmingville at approximately 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet van and then a tree.
SELDEN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
COMMACK, NY
fox5ny.com

Shots fired in Upper Manhattan

SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy