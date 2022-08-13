Read full article on original website
3 Injured In Hempstead Shooting
An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded after shots were fired in Hempstead in the area of 90 Maple Ave. at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in...
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
2 Suffolk police officers suspended without pay amid shots fired probes
Two Suffolk County police officers have been suspended without pay amid two investigations into an alleged shots fired report earlier this month.
Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley
Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59.
Man accused of DWI in LI crash that killed woman, injured man seated in parked van
A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck and killed a woman seated inside a parked car in Suffolk County early Monday.
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Suffolk Police: Selden Man Arrested for DWI Following Fatal Crash
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Selden man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman on Monday, August 15. Anthony Milano was driving a 2018 Subaru westbound on Clearview Avenue, just east of Blue Point Road, in Farmingville at approximately 2:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied 2015 Chevrolet van and then a tree.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue,...
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Nassau County detective arrested in mob-related gambling bust, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say purported members of the Genovese and Bonanno organized crime families operated several illegal gambling operations in NYC and Long Island.
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles
Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
Police seeking public’s help in locating two teen runaways from Little Flower in Wading River
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two teens who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River yesterday afternoon and have not returned. Police said Eianna Delorantis, 18, and Elizabeth Depascale, 17, left the facility at approximately 5:30 pm yesterday. No foul play is suspected, police said.
Teen Critically Injured, 5 Others Hospitalized In 2-Vehicle Ronkonkoma Crash
A 19-year-old Long Island resident was critically injured and five others were hospitalized while attempting to make a U-turn on a busy roadway. The incident took place in Ronkonkoma around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14. According to Suffolk County Police, Justin Weber, of Islip, was driving a 2016 Toyota Avalon...
DOJ: 9 mafia members and associates charged, including Nassau detective
The DOJ says “two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses.”
Two of New York’s Oldest Mafia Clans Charged in Money Laundering Scheme
For nearly a decade, families visited a small coffee shop in suburban Long Island for pastries and gelato. Many were unaware of the longstanding operation playing out just feet away from them: Mafia members were running a secret underground gambling den in the store. The business was one of several...
