Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

LAPAW in dire need of fosters, donations

DEQUINCY — Dana Frye, the one-woman show behind LAPAW Rescue, said the organization is in desperate need of donations and fosters. Frye said over the summer, she has taken in nearly 50 kittens and numerous dogs who need foster or adoptive homes. With the cost of pet food and...
DEQUINCY, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!

Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Smith, 89, of DeQuincy, La., was born Dorothy Elaine Bengtson on July 28, 1933, in New Orleans, La., to the Rev. W.H. Bengtson and Edna Hake Bengtson. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 12, 2022. How fitting it was for Dorothy, a retired teacher, to pass away the day the DeQuincy, Calcasieu Parish students were returning to school for the new school year.
DEQUINCY, LA
Person
Jesus Christ
12NewsNow

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
DERIDDER, LA
#Cemeteries#Volunteers#Hands Clean#Urban Construction
KPLC TV

United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paul Raymond Kline Sr.

Paul Raymond Kline Sr. passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 89, in the comfort of his home with his family beside him. Paul battled with issues related to the aging process in the past year with courage and dignity. Despite human limitations that sometimes occur with aging, Paul stayed strong and faithful to the end. As a child Paul grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was the seventh child out of twelve children born to Raymond and Edna Kline. Each younger child was assigned to the help of an older sibling; his “assigned sibling” was his sister, Dorothy, who doted on him throughout the years. At the young age of seventeen, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. Since he was a minor, yet adamant to start his adult life, his father gave his permission and signed for him to be allowed to join.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

United Way to open Entergy Utility Assistance Program Wednesday

United Way of Southwest Louisiana is partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying Entergy electric customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 , qualifying customers will be able to apply online at unitedwayswla.org/entergyswla for a one-time,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Buna’s Beacon has gone out

The current edition of the Buna Beacon newspaper is the last for the 32-year-old community paper. Owner and publisher Barbara Davis told KJAS, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Buna Beacon”. The Beacon was founded in 1990 and has printed continuously since...
BUNA, TX

