A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
Lake Charles American Press
LAPAW in dire need of fosters, donations
DEQUINCY — Dana Frye, the one-woman show behind LAPAW Rescue, said the organization is in desperate need of donations and fosters. Frye said over the summer, she has taken in nearly 50 kittens and numerous dogs who need foster or adoptive homes. With the cost of pet food and...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
Port Arthur News
Remains found in Port Arthur to be sent to morgue to help with identification
Human remains found in a submerged vehicle soon will be heading to the Jefferson County morgue. The remains, which were in a vehicle pulled from a local canal Aug. 9 in Port Arthur, have been at the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, Capt. Jesse Fournet said. If they can’t be...
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
Lake Charles American Press
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Smith, 89, of DeQuincy, La., was born Dorothy Elaine Bengtson on July 28, 1933, in New Orleans, La., to the Rev. W.H. Bengtson and Edna Hake Bengtson. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 12, 2022. How fitting it was for Dorothy, a retired teacher, to pass away the day the DeQuincy, Calcasieu Parish students were returning to school for the new school year.
Lake Charles American Press
Real Men Wear Pink Scavenger Hunt Registration
Brush up on your knowledge of Lake Charles to excel at the first annual American Press Scavenger Hunt to raise funds for Real Men Wear Pink. Register your team here.
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
KPLC TV
Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
KPLC TV
United Way of SWLA announces Entergy utility assistance program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced that it will be partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying customers across Southwest Louisiana. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis...
KPLC TV
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
Authorities Asking for Help in Fruge Street Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 15, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 2400 block of Fruge Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 13th at 8 PM and August 15th at 08:00 AM. They...
Lake Charles American Press
Paul Raymond Kline Sr.
Paul Raymond Kline Sr. passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 89, in the comfort of his home with his family beside him. Paul battled with issues related to the aging process in the past year with courage and dignity. Despite human limitations that sometimes occur with aging, Paul stayed strong and faithful to the end. As a child Paul grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was the seventh child out of twelve children born to Raymond and Edna Kline. Each younger child was assigned to the help of an older sibling; his “assigned sibling” was his sister, Dorothy, who doted on him throughout the years. At the young age of seventeen, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. Since he was a minor, yet adamant to start his adult life, his father gave his permission and signed for him to be allowed to join.
Lake Charles American Press
United Way to open Entergy Utility Assistance Program Wednesday
United Way of Southwest Louisiana is partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying Entergy electric customers in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 , qualifying customers will be able to apply online at unitedwayswla.org/entergyswla for a one-time,...
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Investigator says lightning strike may have caused fire that destroyed former NFL player Earl Thomas' home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are indicating that a lightning strike is what likely caused the fire that devastated the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The fire that destroyed Thomas' house happened on August 11, 2022. His home is located at FM...
kjas.com
Buna’s Beacon has gone out
The current edition of the Buna Beacon newspaper is the last for the 32-year-old community paper. Owner and publisher Barbara Davis told KJAS, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Buna Beacon”. The Beacon was founded in 1990 and has printed continuously since...
