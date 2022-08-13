Paul Raymond Kline Sr. passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 89, in the comfort of his home with his family beside him. Paul battled with issues related to the aging process in the past year with courage and dignity. Despite human limitations that sometimes occur with aging, Paul stayed strong and faithful to the end. As a child Paul grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was the seventh child out of twelve children born to Raymond and Edna Kline. Each younger child was assigned to the help of an older sibling; his “assigned sibling” was his sister, Dorothy, who doted on him throughout the years. At the young age of seventeen, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. Since he was a minor, yet adamant to start his adult life, his father gave his permission and signed for him to be allowed to join.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO