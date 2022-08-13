Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry Lease
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
velillum.com
12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial
In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
Maryland Daily Record
Scott Hoying Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Girlfriend: Mark Manio (Boyfriend) (2017–present) Scott Richard Hoying is an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who gained international fame when he, along with his childhood friend, founded The Pentatonix, which is a very famous American musical group. He also worked for a while in a musical duo called Superfruit.
The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in November: Here’s how to buy tickets
DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is checking in at the Hotel California as the Eagles are making their way to Fort Worth this November. The iconic rock band is making a stop at Dickies Arena as a part of its Hotel California 2022 Tour on November 25. They will start performing at 8 p.m.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
nypressnews.com
The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece
On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
Arlington resident pockets $1.75 million Texas Lottery win
If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.
cravedfw
Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4
Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival gets underway Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas. Proceeds benefit the museum’s youth educational program. The 2022 lineup...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
dallasexpress.com
The Eagles Return to DFW After 42 Years
The Eagles are coming to Fort Worth for the first time in 42 years. The “Hotel California” Tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill, performing the entire 1976 album, Hotel California, at Dickies Arena on November 25. The Eagles played two nights...
drifttravel.com
Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway
While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
Dallas Observer
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville
The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
