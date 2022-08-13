ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
12 incredible reasons that prove to invest in lots for sale Dallas is beneficial

In today’s age, people tend to invest their money into solid estate rather than keeping it in their homes or banks because it can bring back bigger profit than investment shortly. There are many options when it comes to investing in real estate property; different people have different needs and priorities that lead them to invest in real estate property. Although raw lots have become the attention center for the investor because of their demand and interest back.
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
The Eagles Return to DFW After 42 Years

The Eagles are coming to Fort Worth for the first time in 42 years. The “Hotel California” Tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill, performing the entire 1976 album, Hotel California, at Dickies Arena on November 25. The Eagles played two nights...
Fall Retreats for a Quick Getaway

While the summer temperatures make exploring unbearable, with fall comes the opportunity to experience the best of North Texas. Whether you want to experience the monumental State Fair of Texas, the best of “Friday Night Lights” with football season, or live out your fairytale fantasy at the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, Dallas is the place to experience the best of fall. Travelers looking for an unforgettable place to stay should consider The Joule, which is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown. Sharing some highlights below:
Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
