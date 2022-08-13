Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
WDW News Today
An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish
Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
WDW News Today
Another Big Price Increase for ‘The Simpsons’ Big Pink Donut at Universal Orlando Resort
If you plan on visiting Springfield for a Big Pink Donut on your next trip to Universal Studios, bring a little more spending money than planned. After just being increased by $1 in March, the now (nearly) $10 donut could get an “eat my shorts” out of Bart Simpson.
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today in Walt Disney World. Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress — $128. The top half of the dress...
WDW News Today
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
WDW News Today
Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World
Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
WDW News Today
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This Funko Pop! duo featuring Mickey Mouse and José, from Enchanted Tiki Room, is available to order on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! — $29.99. This set is exclusive...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
WDW News Today
‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ MagicBand+ Arriving This Week
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another electrical MagicBand+ design is coming! Wednesday, August 17, at 7 a.m. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade interactive MagicBand+ will be released on shopDisney. Disney’s Electrical Light Parade MagicBand+. The MagicBand+ is black with colored dots...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Binx-less Pastry ‘Tail’ and Cold Witches’ Brew Coffee Fail for Halloween at Magic Kingdom
If you’re looking for a spooky twist on classic treats, stop by Cheshire Café in Fantasyland for the Binx Pastry Tail and the Cold Witches Brew Coffee. These new treats are available for a limited time at the Magic Kingdom during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
WDW News Today
New Figment Necklace Arrives at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For nearly four decades, Figment has represented the spirit of EPCOT and enchanted generations of guests. Now, this beloved dragon is featured on a new necklace available at Walt Disney World. Figment Necklace – $24.99. The...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features Madame Leota alongside other iconography inspired...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom to Conduct Late-Night Fireworks Test on August 16
Disney has informed members of the surrounding community that fireworks testing will take place at the Magic Kingdom at around 12:00am August 16. We will be conducting overnight fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Park tonight between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. We will do our best to keep the noise to a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this early-morning inconvenience.
WDW News Today
K-Pop Music Video Director Apologizes for Plagiarizing Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Logo
While there are innumerable fans of both Tokyo Disney Resort and the popular K-Pop girls group Girls Generation, these two worlds collided in an unexpected way this week after the director for the group’s latest music video was forced to issue an apology for plagiarizing from the popular resort.
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Walt & Roy Footage, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+, and More: Daily Recap (8/16/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
WDW News Today
2023 Walt Disney World Calendar by Photographer Matthew Cooper Now On Sale with Pre-Order Discount
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love gorgeous Disney landscapes, then we have a special discounted surprise for you! You can plan your next Disney Parks trip using the 2023 calendar by photographer Matthew Cooper. Matthew Cooper has assembled his 2023...
WDW News Today
Br’er Fox & Br’er Bear Removed from Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade at Magic Kingdom
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which started on Friday evening, certainly has many new treats, merchandise, and experiences for us this year, but we did notice some characters removed from Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade. Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear did not join the Country Bears in the Frontierland portion...
