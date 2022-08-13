Google maps...a good way to get lost in a hurry! Google maps will put you on an ATV trail in the middle of nowhere and tell you it's a passable road!! NEVER blindly follow google maps instructions!!! NEVER!!!
our Google maps told us to turn left onto a highway on ramp with big no left turn signs and the on ramp was and has been on the right. that could have been bad if it was night time and someone wasn't paying attention.
For all you young people out there... you better learn to read a good old fashioned road map and keep one in your glove box.... trust me talking from experience
