Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

Thieves caught stealing items through Meijer garden center: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Shoplifting, Broadview Road: On July 15, police were dispatched to Meijer after a loss prevention officer observed two customers stealing merchandise from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects, currently in custody, selected various items -- RCA projector and pet items --...
Neighbor blares music for wind chime revenge: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Wind chime revenge, W. Ridgewood Drive: On July 30, a W. Ridgewood Drive resident called police about a neighbor blaring her music. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who showed them the neighbor’s speaker in the window pointed at his house. The officers talked to the neighbor, who...
Scammer opens fraudulent credit card in name of Cleveland church: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Fraud, Northcliff Avenue: On July 29, a Garfield Height man came to the police station to report fraud. He told the officer someone using a false alias opened a Lowe’s credit card account in the name of a Cleveland church. The suspect them purchased nearly $3,500 in merchandise from...
Thief posing as a friend scams ‘large amounts of money’ out of resident: Parma Police Blotter
Scammed, Valley Vista Drive: On July 28, a Valley Vista Drive resident called police after discovering they had been scammed. An arriving officer talked to the woman, who was conned into sending large amounts of money to someone impersonating a friend. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Bad checks,...
Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Four juveniles, one just 12 years old, were arrested Monday after police say they rammed a patrol car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle in an incident caught on video. Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen expressed frustration in a news release after the incident...
Traffic stop of car driving on flat tires leads to man’s arrest on multiple charges: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Drug trafficking: Ridgebury Boulevard. At 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12, an officer stopped a car that was being driven with flat front and rear tires. The driver, a South Euclid man, 32, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for OVI. In the man’s car, officers found...
Four charged in fight in front of apartment building: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Kerwin Road. At 12:25 a.m. Aug.11, police were called to the front of an apartment building at 2200 Kerwin Road, on a report of a fight. Officers learned that two men, 20, of University Heights, and 19, of Warrensville Heights, had met there to fight. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Fairview Park police seek public assistance in solving 45-year missing person case
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Earlier this month Fairview Park police marked the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of North Olmsted High School student Yvonne Regler, 17, from a Lorain Road gas station. “This is our most prevalent cold case we have as far a missing person or a homicide,” Fairview...
Unleashed dog leads police to argumentative owner with warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 5, police were dispatched to Long Forest Drive regarding a loose dog. The caller said an unleashed dog had jumped into her car before running toward Old Royalton Road. An arriving officer searching for the dog was met by two unleashed canines, one of which appeared to match the caller’s description.
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
Thieves steal unlocked Acura with fob inside: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Sunview Drive residence after a homeowner discovered that someone had stolen his black 2019 Acura TLX. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said he had received a call earlier from his credit card company about a declined charge due to suspected fraudulent activity.
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
Barefoot Parma Heights driver arrested for drunk driving: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 23, police observed a weaving Jeep run a red light on York Road. The officer pulled over the vehicle near Sprague Road. While talking to the Parma Heights driver, who said she had been at a friend’s home in North Royalton, the officer smelled booze. When asked...
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville council members approved an ordinance that increases the maximum penalty for anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus. According to the legislation, which was passed during Monday night’s council meeting, a driver who is caught passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children would be fined a minimum of $350 and a maximum of $1,000.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
‘I don’t want to die here’: NE Ohio officer hit by driver
MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An officer with the Montville Police Department is recovering at home after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. Police released videos to FOX 8 from the officer’s dash camera and body camera. Sergeant Brett Harrison was helping during that traffic stop and standing on the roadway next to a police vehicle with flashing lights activated.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Girl, 3, dies after being hit by vehicle in Akron parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in the East Akron neighborhood. The incident occurred at about 2:12 p.m. on the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue, police say. The 3-year-old girl ran into the path of a Honda CRV that was driven by a 42-year-old woman and was hit, knocking the girl to the ground.
South Euclid officer fires shots after armed suspect rams patrol car, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An officer fired at least two shots early Sunday morning after a suspect armed with a handgun rammed a patrol car before driving off, according to police. It’s unknown if the suspect, who managed to elude police after driving away, was wounded by the gunfire,...
Pedestrian dies in crash Monday in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pedestrian died, and another was injured Monday after a driver crashed through a fence and struck the men, authorities say. Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bernard Mitchell, 63, of Cleveland drove a 2002 Mercury Sable west on Superior Avenue in East Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m.
