Reno, NV

The Associated Press

Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada

GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

7th Annual Basque Fry Event in Gardnerville

Earlier in Gardnerville, conservative politicians gathered for the annual Basque Fry at The Corley Ranch. Officials say it's a celebration of Nevada's Basque heritage but also conservative principles. Saturday marks the 7th annual event put on by Morning In Nevada PAC as a part of it's mission to educate the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

White Coat Ceremony Welcomes Class of 2026 to UNR Med

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) welcomed 70 new first-year medical students by presenting them with their first white coats at a ceremony held on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. "We are exceptionally proud to welcome the Class...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Marijuana regulations return to Carson City supervisors

At their meeting 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Carson City Board of Supervisors will consider a new ordinance that would keep the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at two and regulate curbside pickup. According to Planning Manager Heather Ferris, the ordinance would specify the requirement of a special use...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue

Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Carriage Stone affordable apartments to get $7.9 million rehab under new ownership

Two Reno apartments are set to undergo a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation under new ownership, which pledged to keep the properties as affordable housing. California-based USA Properties has partnered with Community Services Agency and Development Corp. to acquire Carriage Stone senior apartments, 695 Center St., and Dakota Crest apartments, 446 Kirman Ave. Both apartments, which comprise 132 total units,...

