Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line. The Center for Biological Diversity is...
Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo
Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada
GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Mistake adds 84 lots to $594K deal for new home
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport hasn’t changed much in the past decade. But the increasingly busy airport is about to embark on a major facelift, cobbling together funding from a variety of sources. The post Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
7th Annual Basque Fry Event in Gardnerville
Earlier in Gardnerville, conservative politicians gathered for the annual Basque Fry at The Corley Ranch. Officials say it's a celebration of Nevada's Basque heritage but also conservative principles. Saturday marks the 7th annual event put on by Morning In Nevada PAC as a part of it's mission to educate the...
Health officials worry about Nevada’s low COVID vaccine rate for small children
The state’s under-5 vaccination rate ranks 47th in the country, only ahead of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, per an Aug. 3 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The post Health officials worry about Nevada’s low COVID vaccine rate for small children appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
White Coat Ceremony Welcomes Class of 2026 to UNR Med
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) welcomed 70 new first-year medical students by presenting them with their first white coats at a ceremony held on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. "We are exceptionally proud to welcome the Class...
Marijuana regulations return to Carson City supervisors
At their meeting 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Carson City Board of Supervisors will consider a new ordinance that would keep the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at two and regulate curbside pickup. According to Planning Manager Heather Ferris, the ordinance would specify the requirement of a special use...
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
Carriage Stone affordable apartments to get $7.9 million rehab under new ownership
Two Reno apartments are set to undergo a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation under new ownership, which pledged to keep the properties as affordable housing. California-based USA Properties has partnered with Community Services Agency and Development Corp. to acquire Carriage Stone senior apartments, 695 Center St., and Dakota Crest apartments, 446 Kirman Ave. Both apartments, which comprise 132 total units,...
