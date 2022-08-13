ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

northcountyoutlook.com

Smokey Point Community Block Party set for Aug. 21

Community organizations and family fun will come together for the 2nd annual Smokey Point Community Block Party this week. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., and is free. It will be held at the Village Community Services office at 3210 Smokey Point Drive. The...
whidbeylocal.com

Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley

Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
LANGLEY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City council on summer recess until September

The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August

Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
DUPONT, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer

Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA
drifttravel.com

21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back

For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall

The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Kenneth Schaefer: Retired teacher and principal also flew light airplanes

Kenneth Henry Eric Schaefer, age 89, died on May 29, 2022. In 1997 he moved to Centralia from Lynnwood to be with his partner, Joyce M. Butkus. They later lived in the Stillwaters Estates Retirement Community in Centralia. Ken and Joyce Rice were teenage sweethearts in Kelso, living across the street from each other. When Ken went off to college they drifted apart. Each married other people and had long marriages. Nearly 50 years later they met again and found happiness in “the second time around”.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential

MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
MILL CREEK, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
BELLEVUE, WA

