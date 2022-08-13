Read full article on original website
northcountyoutlook.com
Smokey Point Community Block Party set for Aug. 21
Community organizations and family fun will come together for the 2nd annual Smokey Point Community Block Party this week. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., and is free. It will be held at the Village Community Services office at 3210 Smokey Point Drive. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County plans to purchase Edmonds Hwy 99 motel for ‘bridge housing’ plus services
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
whidbeylocal.com
Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley
Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
lynnwoodtoday.com
County Councilmember Nehring ordinance would require drug treatment for tenants of county housing
Related to the news that Snohomish County plans to buy a Highway 99 motel in Edmonds to provide transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness, County Councilmember Nate Nehring has introduced an ordinance requiring that tenants who have been diagnosed with substance use disorder participate in a drug treatment program. Nehring...
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council on summer recess until September
The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
The Suburban Times
Great Food and Fun Coming to DuPont 20 & 21 August
Are you looking for a great weekend of family fun without driving too far? Look no further than the beautiful city of DuPont, WA. The Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family will host its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Over 30 professional and semi-professional Pit Masters will be competing for $15,000 in prize money and the public is invited to sample their offerings both days.
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
drifttravel.com
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back
For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall
The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
q13fox.com
Parkland neighbors concerned about safety, health hazards from nearby homeless encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. - A woman reached out to FOX 13 about a homeless encampment in Parkland that is very concerning to her. The encampment is located on 149th Street between Pacific Avenue and C Street S. The viewer did not want her name identified out of fear for her safety,...
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Kenneth Schaefer: Retired teacher and principal also flew light airplanes
Kenneth Henry Eric Schaefer, age 89, died on May 29, 2022. In 1997 he moved to Centralia from Lynnwood to be with his partner, Joyce M. Butkus. They later lived in the Stillwaters Estates Retirement Community in Centralia. Ken and Joyce Rice were teenage sweethearts in Kelso, living across the street from each other. When Ken went off to college they drifted apart. Each married other people and had long marriages. Nearly 50 years later they met again and found happiness in “the second time around”.
These Whatcom farms still offer U-pick, plus fresh and frozen berries
There is still time to pick fresh berries across Whatcom county as summer comes to an end.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential
MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022
Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
