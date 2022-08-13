Read full article on original website
Frisco City Council approves Elm Street construction
George A. Purefoy Municipal Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco City Council members approved a contract worth nearly $5.1 million for construction crews to start work on Elm Street in the Rail District in Frisco’s downtown. XIT Paving and Construction will transition Elm Street into a more pedestrian-friendly roadway, from...
Lewisville approves ordinance to increase speed limit on Windhaven Parkway
Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance to change the speed limit on a section of Windhaven Parkway during its Aug. 15 meeting. The speed limit between Castle Hills Drive to Josey...
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres northeast of the Craig Ranch Corporate Center. The project site is...
Southlake changes speed limit on North White Chapel Boulevard
The new speed limit will be on North White Chapel Boulevard between Southlake Boulevard and State Hwy. 114. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A portion of North White Chapel Boulevard will now have a speed limit of 35 mph. Southlake City Council approved the new speed limit in a 7-0 vote at...
Denton County commissioners call $650M bond election for November
Denton County commissioners called a $650 million bond election for this November during their Aug. 16 meeting. (Courtesy Denton County) Denton County commissioners unanimously voted, during their Aug. 16 meeting, to call a $650 million bond election for the Nov. 8 ballot. County commissioners have not called for a road...
Roanoke City Council approves contract with firms designing new police and courts facility
Roanoke is building a new police and courts facility at the corner of Fairway Drive and Park Drive. (Courtesy Pexels) Roanoke City Council voted on a final contract approval Aug. 9 for FGM Architects and GFF Architects to design the city’s new police and courts facility. The new facility...
Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location
A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
Second company working on McKinney National Airport terminal files for bankruptcy
The second company to work on the new executive terminal at McKinney National Airport filed for bankruptcy. (Rendering courtesy CaCO Architecture) A project to finish a nearly $7 million terminal at McKinney National Airport has encountered its second significant snag. McKinney City Council agreed Aug. 16 to end a contract...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service
Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
fortworthreport.org
Vickery improvements designed to make area a destination
A project on a currently abandoned lot on Vickery Boulevard that has proved challenging to several developers is expected to spur new development and make the area more of a destination. The project was recently approved for street improvement funding from the tax increment financing district for the area. At...
McKinney’s Silo Mural Project nears completion
Artist Guido van Helten works on the McKinney Silo Mural Project on Aug. 15. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) International muralist Guido van Helten went to work on his latest project the morning of Aug. 15, suspended dozens of feet in the air next to McKinney’s historic concrete silos and grain elevator with the help of a lift machine.
Tarrant County sets Sept. 13 hearing to decide final property tax rates
Tarrant County commissioners discussed property tax rates for the county and the hospital district at their Aug. 16 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Tarrant County) Tarrant County is still fine-tuning the numbers in its fiscal year 2022-23 budget, including its property tax rate. The Commissioners Court reviewed the no-new-revenue tax rate and...
keranews.org
Arlington groups planning 'biggest oppositional campaign' as council takes up term lengths
Arlington City Council will vote Tuesday evening on a ballot measure that, if voters approve it, would expand city council term lengths from two years to three. Under the change, council members and mayor could serve up to nine years at each post. City council unanimously approved the ballot question during their Aug. 9 evening meeting.
Plano ISD board of trustees call $1.49B bond election for November
Students at Plano ISD's Academy High School work on a film club project. PISD's new bond package includes funds for projects related to fine arts; technology; athletics; career and technical education; and more.(Screenshot courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously called for a $1.49 billion bond election during...
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
fortworthreport.org
Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opens office in Fort Worth
Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened its new office at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy) Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened Aug. 1 at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. The office recently expanded after relocating from 1211 S. Main St., Ste. 300, Keller. Counselors and therapists on staff offer services to individuals and families. They specialize in trauma and addiction and also offer life coaching. Play therapy is expected to be added. 817-201-2444. www.hopefulharbor.com.
Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire in North Texas
Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in North Texas on Monday with aerial images showing structures on fire near I-35. The CW Fire in Cooke County is about 75 percent contained.
