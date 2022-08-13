ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, TX

Portland, TX
Texas Government
Maine State
Roanoke, TX
Roanoke, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Firehouse Subs sets opening month for new Plano location

A new Firehouse Subs location is expected to open in Plano in September. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is slated to open in September at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant was slated to be completed in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.firehousesubs.com.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville now offering dine-in service

Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location. (Courtesy Motor City Pizza) Motor City Pizza recently completed renovations of its Lewisville location on Aug. 10. The restaurant, located at 1425 FM 407, Ste. 600, now offers full dine-in service and a bar. Motor City Pizza offers authentic Detroit-style pizza and has expanded its menu to include pasta, sandwiches, soup and additional salads. Motor City Pizza expanded hours now include lunch service Wednesday through Sunday. 972-654-6276. www.motorcitypizzatx.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Vickery improvements designed to make area a destination

A project on a currently abandoned lot on Vickery Boulevard that has proved challenging to several developers is expected to spur new development and make the area more of a destination. The project was recently approved for street improvement funding from the tax increment financing district for the area. At...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
GAINESVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opens office in Fort Worth

Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened its new office at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy) Hope Harbor Counseling & Family Therapy opened Aug. 1 at 4917 Golden Triangle Blvd., Ste. 441, Fort Worth. The office recently expanded after relocating from 1211 S. Main St., Ste. 300, Keller. Counselors and therapists on staff offer services to individuals and families. They specialize in trauma and addiction and also offer life coaching. Play therapy is expected to be added. 817-201-2444. www.hopefulharbor.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

