Baker Mayfield doesn’t create separation from Sam Darnold in QB competition during Panthers’ 23-21 preseason win over Commanders

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO