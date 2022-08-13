Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Small earthquake shook Troutman area — if only barely — Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. A 1.8-magnitude quake like the one recorded Tuesday morning is likely too small to be felt by many people but it can be picked up by seismograph. Only two respondents reported feeling the earthquake on the U.S. Geological...
Big rig bursts into flames, closing Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte
A tractor-trailer burst into flames near uptown Charlotte on Tuesday morning, closing Interstate 77 for what could be many hours, officials said. Traffic was backed up for 6 miles, officials said. “Use caution and try to find an alternate route,” fire officials said. “Significant delays in the area please use...
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Aug. 15-21, 1997. Obit William Herron Kistler, Sr., 76. “He was a retired loom fixer from Cascade Mills in Mooresville. Kistler was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Salisbury.” (8/15) Obit Walter...
Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville. Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.
Hampton recognized for his cold case work
Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 in Statesville. But it had added significance during the city council meeting on Monday night. Steve Hampton, former police chief and investigator with the Statesville Police Department, was...
Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (10) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
ROUNDUP: Wildcats open season with five-set win over Hickory
HICKORY—Lake Norman rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to win Monday’s season opener against Hickory in five sets. The Red Tornadoes took sets one and two by a pair of 25-20 scores. The Wildcats answered in resilient fashion, taking the last three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-9. No individual stats...
Charlotte man charged after traffic stop by Iredell deputies
A stop for a traffic violation Saturday led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on drug charges. Ronnie Eugene Burleson, 52, was charged with felony level III trafficking opioid by transport and felony Level III trafficking opioid by possession. A magistrate set bond at $500,000. Iredell County Sheriff Darren...
Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’
Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams. Two of those phases should remain largely the same in...
WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”
New council gets down to business
After the pomp and circumstance of swearing in the new city council in Statesville, it was time to get down to business for the old and new members alike. Joe Hudson and Kim Wasson joined the council on Monday night and, while the agenda was light compared to what they can expect in future meetings, the new members of Statesville’s city council are eager to weigh in on the city’s policymaking decisions going forward.
North Iredell Raiders set their sights high again
A year ago, North Iredell won 26 of 28 games, shared the Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship, captured the WFAC tournament title, claimed the 3A West region crown, and advanced to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh. What will the Raiders do for an encore in 2022?. We’re...
Source: WNC troopers stop 2 men in connection with Wake deputy’s killing
Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers stopped two men early Tuesday afternoon who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy nearly a week ago. Wake County authorities dispute that claim. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped two cars on Interstate 40...
Iredell Health System welcomes clinical social worker to Iredell Psychiatry
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced that Shykita E. Hill, MSW, LCSW-A, has joined Iredell Psychiatry. Hill is a licensed clinical social worker associate with 22 years of experience in the mental health and substance abuse field. As a clinical social worker, Hill helps patients overcome difficult challenges and improve their physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Conover man charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor
A Conover man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Johann Stoltz, 78, was arrested Friday by Deputy Brad Stroud on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and a magistrate set bond at $150,000. Campbell said the sheriff’s office received a report...
Actor Rob Lowe to give High Point University's May commencement address
HIGH POINT — Actor Rob Lowe will give High Point University's May commencement address, the university announced Tuesday. Lowe, who is also a director, producer and New York Times’ bestselling author, is more recently known for roles on the Fox drama “911: Lone Star” and the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” the university said in a news release. His body of work also includes movies that range from dramas such as "The Outsiders" and comedies such as "About Last Night."
