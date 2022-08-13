Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.

SOLON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO