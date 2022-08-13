Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Traffic stop of car driving on flat tires leads to man’s arrest on multiple charges: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Drug trafficking: Ridgebury Boulevard. At 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12, an officer stopped a car that was being driven with flat front and rear tires. The driver, a South Euclid man, 32, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for OVI. In the man’s car, officers found...
Thief posing as a friend scams ‘large amounts of money’ out of resident: Parma Police Blotter
Scammed, Valley Vista Drive: On July 28, a Valley Vista Drive resident called police after discovering they had been scammed. An arriving officer talked to the woman, who was conned into sending large amounts of money to someone impersonating a friend. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Bad checks,...
Neighbor blares music for wind chime revenge: Parma Heights Police Blotter
Wind chime revenge, W. Ridgewood Drive: On July 30, a W. Ridgewood Drive resident called police about a neighbor blaring her music. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who showed them the neighbor’s speaker in the window pointed at his house. The officers talked to the neighbor, who...
Unleashed dog leads police to argumentative owner with warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On July 5, police were dispatched to Long Forest Drive regarding a loose dog. The caller said an unleashed dog had jumped into her car before running toward Old Royalton Road. An arriving officer searching for the dog was met by two unleashed canines, one of which appeared to match the caller’s description.
Barefoot Parma Heights driver arrested for drunk driving: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 23, police observed a weaving Jeep run a red light on York Road. The officer pulled over the vehicle near Sprague Road. While talking to the Parma Heights driver, who said she had been at a friend’s home in North Royalton, the officer smelled booze. When asked...
Police manning OVI checkpoint arrest man on gun charge
Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.
Scammer opens fraudulent credit card in name of Cleveland church: Brooklyn Police Blotter
Fraud, Northcliff Avenue: On July 29, a Garfield Height man came to the police station to report fraud. He told the officer someone using a false alias opened a Lowe’s credit card account in the name of a Cleveland church. The suspect them purchased nearly $3,500 in merchandise from...
Thieves caught stealing items through Meijer garden center: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Shoplifting, Broadview Road: On July 15, police were dispatched to Meijer after a loss prevention officer observed two customers stealing merchandise from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects, currently in custody, selected various items -- RCA projector and pet items --...
Lake County K-9 helps make five drug arrests in first three days on the job
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. It was just last week that Deputy Brandon Savage and his new K-9 “Ryker” came out of training to begin working full-time on patrol for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Love it, steal it, list it; son signs over family home to himself: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Aug. 2, a Hunt Road couple came to the police station after discovering that not only did their son sign over their home to himself, he’s now listed the property to sell. Police are investigating. Delivery issue: Whispering Pines Circle. On Aug. 2, a Whispering Pines Circle resident...
Victims slam prison sentence of neighbor who allegedly fired gun during altercation last summer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been sentenced to three to four years in prison after neighbors said he harassed them repeatedly, ultimately firing a gun during an argument. Branson Gunter previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and attempting to have weapons while...
Thieves steal unlocked Acura with fob inside: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 13, police were dispatched to a Sunview Drive residence after a homeowner discovered that someone had stolen his black 2019 Acura TLX. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said he had received a call earlier from his credit card company about a declined charge due to suspected fraudulent activity.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville council members approved an ordinance that increases the maximum penalty for anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus. According to the legislation, which was passed during Monday night’s council meeting, a driver who is caught passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children would be fined a minimum of $350 and a maximum of $1,000.
Four charged in fight in front of apartment building: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Kerwin Road. At 12:25 a.m. Aug.11, police were called to the front of an apartment building at 2200 Kerwin Road, on a report of a fight. Officers learned that two men, 20, of University Heights, and 19, of Warrensville Heights, had met there to fight. Both were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
Man sentenced for breaking into home, raping woman
A man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Fairview Park police seek public assistance in solving 45-year missing person case
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Earlier this month Fairview Park police marked the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of North Olmsted High School student Yvonne Regler, 17, from a Lorain Road gas station. “This is our most prevalent cold case we have as far a missing person or a homicide,” Fairview...
2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
