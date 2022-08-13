Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Chief Chris Schutte spoke to Lakeside Park City Council Monday night about the challenge of finding new police recruits. “It’s getting rough,” Schutte admitted. “When we hired six years ago we had 90 people apply, and when we went through this process we had nine people. It is not just our department, it’s everywhere, and the fire department is facing the same issue. … Northern Kentucky is going to be facing a crisis in the next five to ten years, with a bunch of officers, firefighters and paramedics retiring, and there is no way of replacing them. I don’t have the solution.”

LAKESIDE PARK, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO