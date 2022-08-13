ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Lack of recruits concerns some NKY police leaders

Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Chief Chris Schutte spoke to Lakeside Park City Council Monday night about the challenge of finding new police recruits. “It’s getting rough,” Schutte admitted. “When we hired six years ago we had 90 people apply, and when we went through this process we had nine people. It is not just our department, it’s everywhere, and the fire department is facing the same issue. … Northern Kentucky is going to be facing a crisis in the next five to ten years, with a bunch of officers, firefighters and paramedics retiring, and there is no way of replacing them. I don’t have the solution.”
LAKESIDE PARK, KY
wvxu.org

Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022

The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Covington, KY
Government
Covington, KY
Society
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers

FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Somalia#Eritrea#Charity#Nky#The Bikes Bookbags#Temple Sholom#Krm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox 19

Gov. DeWine increases violent reduction grant funding to $100 million

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding to officers so they can help fight violent crimes in the state. Following a substantial amount of requests, Gov. DeWine increased the amount from $58 million to $100 million. “Violent crime...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance

The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

93-year-old woman vacates Newport apartment complex amid scrutiny

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy