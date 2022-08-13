Read full article on original website
Lack of recruits concerns some NKY police leaders
Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Chief Chris Schutte spoke to Lakeside Park City Council Monday night about the challenge of finding new police recruits. “It’s getting rough,” Schutte admitted. “When we hired six years ago we had 90 people apply, and when we went through this process we had nine people. It is not just our department, it’s everywhere, and the fire department is facing the same issue. … Northern Kentucky is going to be facing a crisis in the next five to ten years, with a bunch of officers, firefighters and paramedics retiring, and there is no way of replacing them. I don’t have the solution.”
Fox 19
August ritual of classroom return marred by mass shootings, rampant anxiety
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many local schools are returning for the first day of classes this week, and with it comes a new level concern in the context of recent mass shooting events. Anxiety among students like 12-year-old Elinor Jackson, an incoming 7th-grader at Walnut Hills High School, is on the...
wvxu.org
Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022
The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
spectrumnews1.com
Boone County ahead of the curve with school resource officers
FLORENCE, Ky. — The peace of mind that their kids will be safe at school, and come back home is sadly something no parent is guaranteed. Many laws and school policy changes have been enacted in recent years in response to the tragic school shootings that have taken place across the country.
‘It’s just a horrible, horrible thing;’ DeWine issues public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hours-long standoff. During a visit to Whitehall Police Department to announce changes to his Ohio...
WLKY.com
Two years later and Kentucky state workers are headed back to the office
KENTUCKY — Thousands of state government employees who have been working from home for more than two years will soon be back in the office. The state allowed most employees to work from home during the pandemic, but when the emergency health order ended, many went back to work in person.
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
Fox 19
Cross Worship singing group to host benefit concert in Evendale for flood victims of Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local singing group who have gained national attention will be hosting a benefit concert at Landmark Church in Milford for the victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding on Friday. Cross Worship, will be recording their first full-length live album for fans to hear. Half of the proceeds...
WLWT 5
Backpacks and Breakfast: Annual back-to-school event to provide school supplies for 900 students
COVINGTON, Ky. — An annual back-to-school event is making sure students have everything they need before heading to class. This year’s Backpack & Breakfast event will provide 900 free backpacks to low-income families. Backpacks & Breakfast will be held over two days starting Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
WHAS11, UPS, Kroger and Volunteers of America team up for Eastern Kentucky donation drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’ve been sharing stories out of Eastern Kentucky as our neighbors begin the long and tough journey of rebuilding their communities following the devastating flooding that has impacted the area. The need is still great and that’s why WHAS11, Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America...
Watch: Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time
Since he was born, Fritz has remained in the indoor habitat with his mother, Bibi, to bond. Monday marked his first appearance in the outdoor habitat.
Fox 19
Gov. DeWine increases violent reduction grant funding to $100 million
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding to officers so they can help fight violent crimes in the state. Following a substantial amount of requests, Gov. DeWine increased the amount from $58 million to $100 million. “Violent crime...
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
Fox 19
93-year-old woman vacates Newport apartment complex amid scrutiny
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans. Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977. “I’ve lived through quite a few...
