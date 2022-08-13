ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ozarksfn.com

A Small Town Treasure

GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
GOLDEN CITY, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
KYTV

Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?

How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023

Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
SENECA, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Retriever is a Mom to These Ducks and a Rooster

Some families have unique parenting situations. That reality also applies to a Branson, Missouri dog who has been a mom to ducks and a rooster since they were little. This question came up when I came across a video of a Golden Retriever with ducks and a rooster on her back while she swam around a pool. The owner explained:
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it. The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory. Businesses shared ideas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

