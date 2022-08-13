Read full article on original website
KYTV
New “Celebrate Springfield” website helps connect you to area activities and events including September specials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival may be over, but there are still plenty of fall festivals in the Ozarks, and a new website will help you keep up with those events and more. It’s called Celebrate Springfield (celebratesgf.com), where the homepage headline explains the website’s...
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
KYTV
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Heralded as one of the most iconic amphitheaters and arenas in all of North America, the newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to re-open in September, hosting Thunder Days, a Professional Bull Rider team series competition. The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet...
ozarksfn.com
A Small Town Treasure
GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
KYTV
Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
ksmu.org
Along old Route 66, a congregation celebrates the Methodist roots of the Ozarks
Thirteen miles west of downtown Springfield, along the now-quiet Historic Route 66 in rural Greene County, congregants gathered Sunday at the. old Yeakley Chapel for a service and tour. They were there to honor the legacy of Methodists, and Route 66, in the Ozarks. Yeakley Chapel was built in the...
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
Clean bathrooms, BBQ, gas, and more: Buc-ee's is coming to Missouri
The gas station and general store and proprietors of the “world’s cleanest bathrooms,” Buc-ee’s, is breaking ground on its first location in Missouri. The location will be in Springfield, and provide 200 jobs.
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield will have new home building code requirements in 2023
Contractors and builders in Springfield will have new codes to adhere to when they apply for building permits beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Springfield City Council passed a bill to adopt the International Residential Building Code with some modifications related to energy efficiency on Aug. 8, by an 8-0 vote. The code change takes effect on New Year’s Day.
KYTV
Construction crews planning sidewalk upgrades along various roads in Stone and Taney Counties
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Several roads in Stone and Taney counties will soon have upgrades. The project was expected to begin the week of August 15. However, due to contractor scheduling conflicts, it will start later. Crews will be upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Drivers may encounter...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
This Missouri Retriever is a Mom to These Ducks and a Rooster
Some families have unique parenting situations. That reality also applies to a Branson, Missouri dog who has been a mom to ducks and a rooster since they were little. This question came up when I came across a video of a Golden Retriever with ducks and a rooster on her back while she swam around a pool. The owner explained:
KYTV
Springfield businesses discuss child care crisis, solutions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, 50 Springfield businesses met to address the child care crisis and how companies can play a crucial role in helping solve it. The event, hosted by KY3, The Daily Citizen, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks, took place at the E Factory. Businesses shared ideas...
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
