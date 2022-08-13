Top ten Ohio State football players for 2022

Three weeks. That’s all we have in front of us until the start of the 2022 Ohio State football season. There will be plenty of coverage and analysis throughout the fall, but as we lead up to it, we’ll be looking at some of the best players, stories, and things to watch as we prepare for the season.

No team can make the type of runs to college football glory like the Buckeyes have without some pretty special players, and there is once again a lot of talent returning on a roster that could make this fall and winter memorable. But what if you were lining up players clad in scarlet and gray and picking out the best entering the season? Who would you pick, and why?

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we thought it would be fun to identify what we believe are the ten best players for Ohio State entering the season, the bunch that will have a lot to say about whether or not there are some trophies and rings at the end of this rainbow that is the 2022 OSU football season.

Here are our top ten Buckeye football players as we get closer to the start of all the fun in just a few short weeks.

10

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) returns the ball for an interception touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Hickman was arguably the most dynamic playmaker on defense last season. He led the team with 98 tackles and was all over the field, intercepting 2 passes, one returned for a touchdown. He’ll be counted on again in 2022.

9

Luke Wypler, Center (Sophomore)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Wypler is projected as one of the top center prospects for the 2023 NFL draft and is on the shortlist for the Rimington Award this year. He’s taken the position as the leader of the offensive line and become one of the best in the country.

8

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle (Senior)

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Jones wasn’t a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school, but his size and athleticism had the OSU coaching staff looking for a diamond in the rough. Three years later, Jones is likely headed to the NFL as a high-round NFL draft pick.

7

J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End (Sophomore)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What We Say

Tuimoloau was a huge get late in the 2022 recruiting cycle and he didn’t get on campus until very late. Even with that, he nailed down a significant role off the edge. After another year, all the physical abilities will be on full display and should result in a breakout year.

6

Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Senior)

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

Though the tackles for loss and sacks have yet to reach the level many feel the former 5-star prospect should have, Harrison has been a very productive defensive end. Look for the stats to reach more of what we’ve been expecting his career to look like this season.

5

Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle (Junior)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What We Say

This is the year the college football world finds out about Paris Johnson Jr. So far, he’s been playing on the line at spots that aren’t a natural fit. He’ll move to left tackle this season and be one of the best in the country. Almost all mock drafts have him as a first-round NFL draft pick.

4

Denzel Burke, Cornerback (Sophomore)

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (5) warms up during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What We Say

As a true freshman, Burke showed that he can be the next lockdown corner in a line of extremely impressive defensive backs at Ohio State. He made All-Big Ten honorable mention in his first year and might be the best corner in the Big Ten this year when it’s all said and done.

3

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back (Sophomore)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What We Say

We often forget that Henderson didn’t play his senior year of high school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He still jumped in to become one of the most dynamic running backs in the country, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 attempts (6.8 ypc). And that is in a pass-happy offense. Look for an even better year in 2022.

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver (Junior)

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

What We Say

Smith-Njigba would be ranked as the top player on just about any other team in the country, and he might end up being that for the Buckeyes. He has a blend of quickness, speed, route-running, and instincts that don’t come around very often. He’s widely considered to be the best wide receiver in the country a year after shattering the single-season receptions and receiving yards record at OSU.

1

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, (RS Sophomore)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What We Say

There is a pretty good chance that Stroud will be the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He realized the potential of what he could be after a few games into the season and finished the year on an absolute tear, finding his way to New York as a Heisman finalist. After throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, he might win it this year.

List

