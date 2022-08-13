Top ten Ohio State football players for 2022
Three weeks. That’s all we have in front of us until the start of the 2022 Ohio State football season. There will be plenty of coverage and analysis throughout the fall, but as we lead up to it, we’ll be looking at some of the best players, stories, and things to watch as we prepare for the season.
No team can make the type of runs to college football glory like the Buckeyes have without some pretty special players, and there is once again a lot of talent returning on a roster that could make this fall and winter memorable. But what if you were lining up players clad in scarlet and gray and picking out the best entering the season? Who would you pick, and why?
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we thought it would be fun to identify what we believe are the ten best players for Ohio State entering the season, the bunch that will have a lot to say about whether or not there are some trophies and rings at the end of this rainbow that is the 2022 OSU football season.
Here are our top ten Buckeye football players as we get closer to the start of all the fun in just a few short weeks.
10
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
What We Say
Hickman was arguably the most dynamic playmaker on defense last season. He led the team with 98 tackles and was all over the field, intercepting 2 passes, one returned for a touchdown. He’ll be counted on again in 2022.
9
Luke Wypler, Center (Sophomore)
What We Say
Wypler is projected as one of the top center prospects for the 2023 NFL draft and is on the shortlist for the Rimington Award this year. He’s taken the position as the leader of the offensive line and become one of the best in the country.
8
Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle (Senior)
What We Say
Jones wasn’t a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school, but his size and athleticism had the OSU coaching staff looking for a diamond in the rough. Three years later, Jones is likely headed to the NFL as a high-round NFL draft pick.
7
J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End (Sophomore)
What We Say
Tuimoloau was a huge get late in the 2022 recruiting cycle and he didn’t get on campus until very late. Even with that, he nailed down a significant role off the edge. After another year, all the physical abilities will be on full display and should result in a breakout year.
6
Zach Harrison, Defensive End (Senior)
What We Say
Though the tackles for loss and sacks have yet to reach the level many feel the former 5-star prospect should have, Harrison has been a very productive defensive end. Look for the stats to reach more of what we’ve been expecting his career to look like this season.
5
Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle (Junior)
What We Say
This is the year the college football world finds out about Paris Johnson Jr. So far, he’s been playing on the line at spots that aren’t a natural fit. He’ll move to left tackle this season and be one of the best in the country. Almost all mock drafts have him as a first-round NFL draft pick.
4
Denzel Burke, Cornerback (Sophomore)
What We Say
As a true freshman, Burke showed that he can be the next lockdown corner in a line of extremely impressive defensive backs at Ohio State. He made All-Big Ten honorable mention in his first year and might be the best corner in the Big Ten this year when it’s all said and done.
3
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back (Sophomore)
What We Say
We often forget that Henderson didn’t play his senior year of high school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He still jumped in to become one of the most dynamic running backs in the country, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 attempts (6.8 ypc). And that is in a pass-happy offense. Look for an even better year in 2022.
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver (Junior)
What We Say
Smith-Njigba would be ranked as the top player on just about any other team in the country, and he might end up being that for the Buckeyes. He has a blend of quickness, speed, route-running, and instincts that don’t come around very often. He’s widely considered to be the best wide receiver in the country a year after shattering the single-season receptions and receiving yards record at OSU.
1
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, (RS Sophomore)
What We Say
There is a pretty good chance that Stroud will be the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He realized the potential of what he could be after a few games into the season and finished the year on an absolute tear, finding his way to New York as a Heisman finalist. After throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, he might win it this year.
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 0