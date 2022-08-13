ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will catch for right-hander Chris Bassitt on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 6.7 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Canha batting sixth on Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Mark Canha is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Canha will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Canha for 7.3 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Michael Perez behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Perez will catch on Tuesday night after Tomas Nido was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Perez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Tucupita Marcano leading off for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will remain in the starting lineup in left field on Tuesday and move up to first in the order versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Marcano for 9.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA

