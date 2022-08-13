ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Local businesses work to find employees before students return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A hiring event at Century Square is working to connect local businesses with applicants before a flood of students get to town. The event was held by Century Square on Monday at the George Hotel. Many area businesses set up booths where they met with people in need of work.
KBTX.com

RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Chrissy’s Closet hosts free back to school shopping for CSISD families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Back to School Bash hosted by Chrissy’s Closet was a success!. More than 300 College Station ISD students received backpacks and shopped for gently-used clothing, new shoes, and other essentials. The event was made possible thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped these students get a great start to their school year.
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
KBTX.com

New safety features being constructed along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
starlocalmedia.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
KBTX.com

Burleson County Aggie Mom’s Club is hosting the Kolache Krunch 5K

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for Caldwell’s Kolache Festival, the Burleson County Aggie Moms’ Club will host its annual Kolache Krunch 5K. Jennifer Supak and Mary Cass, members of the Aggie Moms’ Club, joined First News at Four to share more about the event. Their...
wtaw.com

August Update Of City Of Bryan Capital Projects

The August update of city of Bryan capital projects given during the August 9 city council meeting included the start of TxDOT projects inside the city limit. City manager Kean Register reported the start of improvements along Texas Avenue between Old Hearne and 15th Street and installing new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco.
KBTX.com

Heat builds into midweek before scattered rain chances return to the forecast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A hot and mostly dry start to the work week has been the theme across the Brazos Valley, but changes move in ahead of the weekend as scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast. Before they can fully get here, though, building heat will be the big story into the middle of the week.
KBTX.com

Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September

CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
KBTX.com

Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com

Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
KBTX.com

Grass fire burns two acres on Wilcox Lane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire in northeast Brazos County burned about 2 acres of land Monday evening. It happened on Wilcox Lane near Wixon Valley. The Brazos County District 2 and Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire around 6 p.m. and had it under control within 20 minutes.
