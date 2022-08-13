ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

New York's Eduardo Escobar scratched on Tuesday, Deven Marrero to start

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Deven Marrero will take over the hot corner and bat eighth after Eduardo Escobar was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Charlie Morton, our models project Marrero to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Duran operating third base for Texas on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will man the hot corner after Josh Smith was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander JP Sears, our models project Duran to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alex Call leading off for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Call will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Yadiel Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 6.1 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson taking over designated hitting role for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlier Culberson is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Brad Miller was benched versus his division competition. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo batting ninth on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perdomo for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Wil Myers operating first base on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Myers will take over first base after Josh Bell was announced as Tuesday's designated hitter and Brandon Drury was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Myers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mets' Mark Canha batting sixth on Sunday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Mark Canha is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Canha will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Canha for 7.3 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

