Car and bike show held in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car and bike show was held in downtown Youngstown Saturday.

It was at DNA Professional Detailing on Front Street.

It featured classic cars, trucks and bikes. The vehicles lined up along the street for people to check out.

There was also food trucks, vendors and small business owners set up in the parking lot as well as music by Loud 102.3.

The car show stretched from Front Street down Vindicator Square and ran from 12-6 p.m.

