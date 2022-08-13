The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO