numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Alex Call leading off for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Call will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Yadiel Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson taking over designated hitting role for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlier Culberson is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Brad Miller was benched versus his division competition. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran operating third base for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will man the hot corner after Josh Smith was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander JP Sears, our models project Duran to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Leon for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Sam Hilliard moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Joe for 11.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo batting ninth on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perdomo for 6.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
