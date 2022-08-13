ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Railroad commissioner candidate starts train tour in Beaumont

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Luke Warford, the Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, kicked off his eight-day train tour on Monday at the Beaumont Train Station. The position is a statewide office that regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas. "The goal...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
freightwaves.com

Port projects pull in nearly $57M in infrastructure grants

Increasing intermodal rail capacity at select ports and developing inland ports are among the goals of projects receiving millions in federal grant money. The funding came from the RAISE grant program, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded more than $2.2 billion to projects nationwide to “modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable,” according to a Friday news release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Large wildfire in northwest Jasper County

Multiple fire departments were battling a large wildfire in northwest Jasper County on Tuesday. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 031 & 032. It began as a grass fire about one acre in size, however, it quickly spread into nearby brush and then into the forest.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
12NewsNow

Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

'It's all about jobs' : $13.6M grant expected to bring more jobs, major changes to the Port of Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A multi-million-dollar grant could soon bring major changes and more jobs to the Port of Port Arthur. After multiple applications, the Port of Port Arthur received a federal grant of $13.6 million. The money was awarded to the port through The Department of Transportation's "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant."
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy