hotelnewsresource.com
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
KFDM-TV
Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
MySanAntonio
Railroad commissioner candidate starts train tour in Beaumont
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Luke Warford, the Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, kicked off his eight-day train tour on Monday at the Beaumont Train Station. The position is a statewide office that regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas. "The goal...
MySanAntonio
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
Port Arthur News
Remains found in Port Arthur to be sent to morgue to help with identification
Human remains found in a submerged vehicle soon will be heading to the Jefferson County morgue. The remains, which were in a vehicle pulled from a local canal Aug. 9 in Port Arthur, have been at the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab, Capt. Jesse Fournet said. If they can’t be...
freightwaves.com
Port projects pull in nearly $57M in infrastructure grants
Increasing intermodal rail capacity at select ports and developing inland ports are among the goals of projects receiving millions in federal grant money. The funding came from the RAISE grant program, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded more than $2.2 billion to projects nationwide to “modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable,” according to a Friday news release.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Large wildfire in northwest Jasper County
Multiple fire departments were battling a large wildfire in northwest Jasper County on Tuesday. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 031 & 032. It began as a grass fire about one acre in size, however, it quickly spread into nearby brush and then into the forest.
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
KPLC TV
Westlake Police advise residents to check bank accounts following damaged mailboxes
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is advising residents to check their bank accounts to ensure that there is no fraudulent activity. This is due to a recent incident where a number of mailboxes were damaged. Repairs to the mailboxes are ongoing at this time and residents are...
What challenges officials face in identifying bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials believe it could takes weeks or even months to identify human remains that were found in a canal along Texas Highway 73 near Memorial Boulevard. On August 10, 2022, while searching for a missing Port Arthur man, divers found bones that police believe could...
'Tasting for Some Other Place' celebrates 20 years of supporting Beaumont's soup kitchen
Beaumont soup kitchen "Some Other Place" is holding its 20th annual fundraiser Tuesday evening in downtown Beaumont.
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
'It's all about jobs' : $13.6M grant expected to bring more jobs, major changes to the Port of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A multi-million-dollar grant could soon bring major changes and more jobs to the Port of Port Arthur. After multiple applications, the Port of Port Arthur received a federal grant of $13.6 million. The money was awarded to the port through The Department of Transportation's "Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant."
Sidney Valentine named president of Lamar Institute of Technology
BEAUMONT, Texas — The national search for the new president of the Lamar Institute of Technology is over. The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of LIT. He was named the sole finalist for the position in July 2022.
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
14 Beaumont ISD campuses 'not rated,' 2 campuses get A rating from TEA for 2022
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont Independent School District campuses and two Beaumont charter schools received A grades from the TEA for 2022 but 14 BISD campuses were not rated. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses on Monday morning.
fox4beaumont.com
DA's Office: 'Examining all options' with wreck that injured several at Dowlen and Gladys
BEAUMONT — The decision on whether to pursue criminal charges following a wreck at a busy Beaumont intersection is now in the hands of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. The collision June 22 at Dowlen and Gladys left several drivers hurt. Witnesses say the driver of a blue...
