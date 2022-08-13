Read full article on original website
NPR
Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) I got it. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) Oh, good. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Mom, mom, mom, quick, quick. Oh, mom, you're making it harder. MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Mum) OK... BLAIR: There's a lot of make-believe, like the time the dad pretended to be...
NPR
Robin Thede wants her sketch show to open doors for other Black voices
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Robin Thede, is the creator and one of the stars of the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show," which is nominated for five Emmys. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley about the show and her career. Tonya is the host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya with more.
NPR
The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool
NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all. Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off.
NPR
An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life
NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor. Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
Why scientists have pumped a potent greenhouse gas into streams on public lands
The biggest and most important ecological study in the United States is facing criticism because its work involves the deliberate release of the most potent known greenhouse gas. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports on why it's been doing this in national parks and forests and why some people say it should stop.
NPR
Spelunking team finds missing dog who was trapped in a cave for weeks
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Abby the dog went missing way back on June 9. No trace until she was spotted by some kids on a spelunking expedition to map a cave near Perryville, Mo., 500 feet underground. Abby was muddy and malnourished. But with help from another caver and a local firefighter, they made it to her side, tucked her into a duffel bag and brought her into the light. They even found her astonished and grateful owner. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Scientists scramble to explain why western Alaska wild salmon stocks are low
On Alaska's Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish, in addition to inflation, is galvanizing a food crisis. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. There are too few salmon right now in Alaska's Yukon River. That's making it hard...
NPR
Gravel bike racing focuses on diversity and inclusion and its popularity soars
In the U.S., racing on gravel roads has become the dominant form of bike racing in just a few years. Organizers have prioritized diversity and inclusiveness in a way that other sports have not. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Gravel racing has exploded in popularity. The bike race organizers have prioritized diversity...
NPR
In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
NPR
How Salman Rushdie's novel sparked controversy in the Muslim world for over 30 years
The novelist Salman Rushdie is now 75. But for the last 33 of those years, he's lived with a fatwa that called for his death, issued by the supreme leader of Iran at the time. Today, he is off a ventilator and slowly recovering but still in critical condition. He was repeatedly stabbed during an onstage discussion last Friday in upstate New York. Iran has denied involvement, but a spokesman for its foreign ministry says it doesn't blame anyone for the attack except Rushdie himself and his supporters.
NPR
Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author kids' book writer Celia C. Pérez about her new book, Tumble. In her work, Pérez writes to challenge assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. What does it mean to grow up Latino in small-town New Mexico?...
NPR
Shallow Rhine River has a devastating effect on commercial traffic
A hot, dry summer in Europe has made parts of the Rhine River too shallow for many cargo ships. The Rhine is the most important river in Western Europe. It runs through a German industrial region, among other places, and more than 300 million tons of goods are supposed to move on its waters each year. NPR's Rob Schmitz has been walking the banks of the Rhine. Hey there, Rob.
NPR
Postpartum care falls short for Black women. One mother is trying to fix that
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jade Kearney, CEO and cofounder of She Matters, a digital platform aimed at addressing disparities in postpartum healthcare for Black mothers. When Jade Kearney had her first daughter in 2017, she felt totally prepared. She had a doula, and she was clear with her doctor about not wanting to die during pregnancy. Kearney is a Black woman, and she knows the statistics well. For example, Black women are more than three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women.
NPR
Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for mistreatment over 1973 Oscar protest
MARLON BRANDO: (As Don Corleone) I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse. SUMMERS: Brando sent someone else to the Oscars, and that caused a huge stir. And now the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to make it up to the woman who was his stand-in. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
TikTok star The Meal Prep King ditched by published after he streamed expletive-ridden rants against women and fat people
John Clark, whose weight-loss meal prep videos amassed him 1.2 million followers, lost his publisher after railing against women and fat people.
NPR
The Rev. Vickey Gibbs, 57: 'For Good' from 'Wicked'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
