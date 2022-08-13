ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) I got it. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) Oh, good. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Mom, mom, mom, quick, quick. Oh, mom, you're making it harder. MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Mum) OK... BLAIR: There's a lot of make-believe, like the time the dad pretended to be...
TV SERIES
NPR

Robin Thede wants her sketch show to open doors for other Black voices

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest, Robin Thede, is the creator and one of the stars of the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show," which is nominated for five Emmys. She spoke with our guest interviewer, Tonya Mosley about the show and her career. Tonya is the host of the podcast "Truth Be Told." Here's Tonya with more.
MUSIC
NPR

The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool

NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all. Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off.
HEALTH
NPR

An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life

NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor. Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Spelunking team finds missing dog who was trapped in a cave for weeks

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Abby the dog went missing way back on June 9. No trace until she was spotted by some kids on a spelunking expedition to map a cave near Perryville, Mo., 500 feet underground. Abby was muddy and malnourished. But with help from another caver and a local firefighter, they made it to her side, tucked her into a duffel bag and brought her into the light. They even found her astonished and grateful owner. It's MORNING EDITION.
PERRYVILLE, MO
NPR

In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
ANIMALS
NPR

How Salman Rushdie's novel sparked controversy in the Muslim world for over 30 years

The novelist Salman Rushdie is now 75. But for the last 33 of those years, he's lived with a fatwa that called for his death, issued by the supreme leader of Iran at the time. Today, he is off a ventilator and slowly recovering but still in critical condition. He was repeatedly stabbed during an onstage discussion last Friday in upstate New York. Iran has denied involvement, but a spokesman for its foreign ministry says it doesn't blame anyone for the attack except Rushdie himself and his supporters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Shallow Rhine River has a devastating effect on commercial traffic

A hot, dry summer in Europe has made parts of the Rhine River too shallow for many cargo ships. The Rhine is the most important river in Western Europe. It runs through a German industrial region, among other places, and more than 300 million tons of goods are supposed to move on its waters each year. NPR's Rob Schmitz has been walking the banks of the Rhine. Hey there, Rob.
INDUSTRY
NPR

Postpartum care falls short for Black women. One mother is trying to fix that

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jade Kearney, CEO and cofounder of She Matters, a digital platform aimed at addressing disparities in postpartum healthcare for Black mothers. When Jade Kearney had her first daughter in 2017, she felt totally prepared. She had a doula, and she was clear with her doctor about not wanting to die during pregnancy. Kearney is a Black woman, and she knows the statistics well. For example, Black women are more than three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

The Rev. Vickey Gibbs, 57: 'For Good' from 'Wicked'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
HOUSTON, TX

