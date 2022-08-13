ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

Rudy Giuliani is now a target of a Georgia probe into 2020 election interference

A special grand jury in Georgia has been investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results there. And today, two big developments. Today - first, Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been informed he is now a target in the criminal investigation, and a federal judge ruled that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham must testify as a witness.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot

The January 6 committee hearings painted an elaborate and often damning portrait of former President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection. But race is also playing a central, if sometimes unspoken, role. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has more. SANDHYA DIRKS, BYLINE: There's this striking moment back at the very beginning of...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike

Almost 2,000 mental health care workers have walked off the job in California. They work for Kaiser Permanente, and they want their employer to hire more people - more psychologists, more social workers. Here's Lesley McClurg of our member station KQED in San Francisco. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Care delayed is care...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
State
Missouri State
NPR

The Rev. Vickey Gibbs, 57: 'For Good' from 'Wicked'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy