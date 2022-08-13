ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch Angry Kylian Mbappe Stop Playing After Vitinha Passed To Lionel Messi Instead Of Him

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opLGN_0hGJRsD000

Mbappe had a mixed evening on Saturday as he made his first appearance of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

Kylian Mbappe had a mixed evening on Saturday as he made his first appearance of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

He got on the scoresheet midway through the second half when he punished a Jordan Ferri error with a crisp volley.

But Mbappe was not at his brilliant best, nor did he look completely happy.

He was gifted a golden chance to score on 23 minutes when a Ferri handball resulted in a PSG penalty.

But Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by Jonas Omlin.

A Falaye Sacko own goal and a successfully-converted Neymar penalty quickly made up for Mbappe's miss.

Kylian Mbappe pictured taking a penalty during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

Mbappe Outburst

PSG, having won their previous two games this season 4-0 and 5-0 while Mbappe was sidelined with an adductor injury, were looking good and appeared to be gelling.

But Mbappe threw a mini tantrum just before half-time when Vitinha opted to pass to Lionel Messi instead of him.

This happened near the halfway line and Mbappe reacted by angrily throwing his arms into the air and refusing to run forward to get involved in the attack.

While Mbappe was grumpily walking around the center of the field, PSG continued the attack and nearly scored. Messi returned the ball to Vitinha and he set up Achraf Hakimi, who fired just wide.

Mbappe cheered up in the second half after adding his name to the scoresheet.

Neymar then doubled his tally and was later denied a hat-trick by a VAR review, before Renato Sanches came off the bench to score on his PSG debut.

Wahbi Khazri and Enzo Tchato scored consolation goals for Montpellier.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wahbi Khazri
Person
Falaye Sacko
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Jonas Omlin
Person
Vitinha
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Ferri
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Fox News

Alexi Lalas breaks down US men's soccer team's World Cup chances: 'They got a chip on their shoulder'

The United States men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Americans are set to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes they make some sort of impact to show just how far U.S. men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those who highlight the current squad. By the time the World Cup starts in November, only two players will be over 30 years old.
FIFA
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid ponder swap deal for Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid would be willing to offer Manchester United either Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Times, via Sun), external. However, Atletico's manager Diego Simeone says he wants striker Morata to "continue" at the club after he scored twice in their La Liga opener. (Mirror), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy