NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor. Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.

ASTRONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO