Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino
What does it mean to grow up Latino in small-town New Mexico? Author Celia Perez says she writes to challenge assumptions about that. In her work, she creates multi-dimensional communities. CELIA PEREZ: In media, I think we're typically represented as, you know, that were big and boisterous. And there is...
'GOT' prequel 'House of the Dragon' starts on Sunday
Confession time - I never got into "Game Of Thrones." I tried. I did. But honestly, life is too short. Now, I know many of you had a different experience with the HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels. "Game Of Thrones" was a rating juggernaut, and it racked up 59 - five, nine - Emmy Awards. Now a prequel is coming out - "House Of The Dragon." It starts Sunday night on HBO again. And Glen Weldon, a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to get us all ready. Maybe, maybe even me. Hey, Glen.
Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for mistreatment over 1973 Oscar protest
MARLON BRANDO: (As Don Corleone) I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse. SUMMERS: Brando sent someone else to the Oscars, and that caused a huge stir. And now the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to make it up to the woman who was his stand-in. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
How Salman Rushdie's novel sparked controversy in the Muslim world for over 30 years
The novelist Salman Rushdie is now 75. But for the last 33 of those years, he's lived with a fatwa that called for his death, issued by the supreme leader of Iran at the time. Today, he is off a ventilator and slowly recovering but still in critical condition. He was repeatedly stabbed during an onstage discussion last Friday in upstate New York. Iran has denied involvement, but a spokesman for its foreign ministry says it doesn't blame anyone for the attack except Rushdie himself and his supporters.
In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
A probe into election interference in Georgia focuses on Rudy Giuliani
The FBI search of Donald Trump's home is just one of several criminal proceedings involving the former president. The court-authorized search recovered boxes of documents marked classified or top secret. The warrant included possible violations of laws, including the Espionage Act. A different investigation examines one of Trump's many efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A Georgia grand jury is studying his pressure on state officials to, quote, "find extra votes" so he could win by exactly one vote. Now a lawyer for Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani says he is a target of that investigation.
Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
The long-awaited new season of the kids' show Bluey, a cartoon about a family of Australian cattle dogs, premiered on Disney+ last week. (Story first aired on Weekend Edition Sunday on Aug. 7, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The animated show "Bluey" has attracted millions of young viewers around the world....
India is celebrating 75 years of independence from Britain
More than seven decades ago, colonial India was partitioned into two new nations — Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. There was a massive migration between the two — and bloodshed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Seventy-five years ago today, India took its independence from the British Empire. The country's first...
Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires, goats and sheep, 290 of them. The city has revived an age-old fire prevention technique and deployed a platoon of grazing animals to feast away at the dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires. So far, they've munched their way across at least 177 acres of public parkland. And more herds are coming soon to cover even more ground. It's MORNING EDITION.
In Kenya's presidential election, William Ruto is declared the winner
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in non-English language). FADEL: The announcement follows a bitter election and a chaotic announcement of the results. INSKEEP: All of which NPR's East Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta has been covering. He is in Nairobi. Hey there, Eyder. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. INSKEEP: So how did yesterday...
Ukrainians express worries over conscription following Russia's invasion
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: A quick trip to Kyiv's main train station shows the spectrum of opinions about mandatory military service to fight this Russian invasion. Ivan Kovichinski was out front, waiting to pick up a friend who's been serving in the East. I asked him if he supported conscription.
North Korean cold noodle master brings northern tastes to Seoul
Some cold summer treats are just too good to be enjoyed only when it is sweltering hot outside. Speaking personally, I am happy to eat ice cream year-round, especially if we're talking cookies and cream. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, there is one cold summertime dish that is also far too delicious to be enjoyed on just one side of an international border, the one separating the two Koreas.
75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line
Today marks 75 years since India emerged from British rule. That freedom began with bloodshed, the partition of Colonial India into two new nations and mass migration across their shared border. Now, India has become the world's largest democracy. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai. LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Seventy-five years...
Gazans say they pay the price of fighting between Israel and militant groups
We now have a view from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that is fenced in by Israel. People there recently faced three days of fighting. Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike on Islamic Jihad fighters that Israel says were planning attacks. Militants then fired more than 1,000 rockets toward Israel, which was protected by air defenses and saw no deaths. But nearly 50 people were killed in Gaza before a cease-fire was reached. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports.
News brief: Georgia election probe, Alaska House seat, Kenyan election results
What it was like as family of Ukrainian prisoners of war waited for news after blast
The soldiers known as the Azovstal defenders are heroes in Ukraine. They held out for months against the Russians, fighting from a bombed-out steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, before becoming prisoners of war. Well, last month, their prison was bombed, allegedly by their Russian captors. NPR's Joanna Kakissis spoke to some of these soldiers' families as they waited to find out whether the men were dead or alive.
The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot
The Jan. 6 committee has been uncovering what led up to the insurrection, but lurking beneath the hearings is a sometimes unspoken reason — race and the loss of white power. The January 6 committee hearings painted an elaborate and often damning portrait of former President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection. But race is also playing a central, if sometimes unspoken, role. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has more.
An astronomer's plan to trawl the ocean floor for signs of extraterrestrial life
NPR's Juana Summers talks with astrophysicist Avi Loeb about his plan to retrieve fragments of a potential interstellar meteor from the ocean floor. Eight years ago, a meteor believed to be from another solar system arrived on Earth. It entered our atmosphere at over 100,000 miles per hour before exploding into hot fragments and falling into the South Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb and his team were the first to spot what might be the first interstellar object to reach our planet. He is a professor at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, and now he is hoping to launch an expedition to find those fragments at the bottom of the ocean and figure out where the meteor came from. Professor Loeb joins us now. Welcome.
Postpartum care falls short for Black women. One mother is trying to fix that
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jade Kearney, CEO and cofounder of She Matters, a digital platform aimed at addressing disparities in postpartum healthcare for Black mothers. When Jade Kearney had her first daughter in 2017, she felt totally prepared. She had a doula, and she was clear with her doctor about not wanting to die during pregnancy. Kearney is a Black woman, and she knows the statistics well. For example, Black women are more than three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women.
Jeffrey Whitaker, 67: Adele's 'Hello'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
